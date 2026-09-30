Liverpool pursuit of £80m maestro CONFIRMED as Man Utd walk away

Liverpool are providing Arsenal and Chelsea with competition for Bournemouth ace Alex Scott after Manchester United cooled their interest in the midfielder, according to a top source.

Scott has emerged as a crucial player for Bournemouth over the last two seasons, while also making a name for himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. He was rewarded for his brilliant form with a senior England debut against Czechia on Tuesday night.

Not only has Scott impressed England boss Thomas Tuchel, he has also earned admirers at elite Premier League clubs.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are expressing interest in the 23-year-old as they aim to bolster their midfield, while Chelsea remain keen on Scott after failing with a £64million bid in the summer.

Our sources state that Bournemouth are planning to insert a release clause in their latest contract offer to convince Scott to pen fresh terms on the south coast.

BBC Sport have now confirmed our reporting that Liverpool and Chelsea are expressing interest in the playmaker.

Their report adds: ‘Manchester City and Manchester United, meanwhile, strengthened their midfield options during the summer and are not expected to revive their interest.’

United approached Bournemouth over Scott during the summer but were told he would not be going anywhere.

That prompted United to turn to Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba instead.

Bournemouth will reject all offers for Scott in January but could warm to a sale at the end of the season. An exit clause would help Scott achieve his dream of joining a Champions League club.

Liverpool target Alex Scott plotting future move

Scott ‘has shown no signs of discontent’ but is ‘known to ultimately want to join one of England’s biggest clubs’.

Bournemouth are expected to demand £80m or more before letting him leave.

A transfer at that price would see Scott become Bournemouth’s record sale, eclipsing the £65m departures of Antoine Semenyo and Dominic Solanke.

Scott is not the only midfielder Liverpool and Chelsea could battle for, as both clubs have opened dialogue for Monaco’s Lamine Camara, too.

Liverpool have told Camara they will attempt to sign him in January after he saw a deadline-day switch to Chelsea fall through at the last minute.

We revealed on Monday that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Camara’s performances as they plan to return for him in the winter window, potentially setting up a major transfer tussle.

Liverpool need to sign a new midfielder in 2027 as Curtis Jones was allowed to join Inter over the summer, while there is uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister’s future.

Mac Allister wants a new contract, as his current deal expires in June 2028, but Liverpool have so far been unwilling to offer him an extension.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool are on pole to sign a Uruguayan wing wizard.