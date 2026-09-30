Liverpool make beeline to sign elite Brentford star who can fix MAJOR issue for Iraola – Exclusive

Liverpool are keen on a move for Kevin Schade seen here celebrating with Brentford teammate Michael Kayode

Liverpool have emerged as a genuine contender and one of the strong favourites to sign Brentford winger Kevin Schade – and a deal could be done as soon as January, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old has made a strong start to the campaign, scoring three goals in his opening five Premier League appearances and helping Keith Andrews’ side sit fourth in the table after an unbeaten run that includes wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Bu Schade is now entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, with that arrangement due to expire in the summer of 2028.

He joined Brentford from Freiburg in a then club-record deal worth around £20 million (€24m, $27m) in 2023 and has since developed into a key attacking threat, contributing regularly with goals and assists.

The Bees, as we revealed back on 7 September, are keen to tie the versatile forward down to new long-term terms and have already opened talks with his representatives. Improved wages are on the table as the club seeks to protect one of its most valuable assets.

However, a parting of ways cannot be ruled out and, should they fail to agree a new deal, Brentford would be expected to move him on for a healthy profit rather than risk his value dropping with only a year remaining on his deal.

A failure to agree terms on an extension in the coming weeks unlocks the possibility of a mid-season sale, sources insist, though competition for his services would be strong, with Liverpool not the only side keen…

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Of those keen, sources insist Liverpool are seen as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

The club, now under the regime of new sporting director Julian Ward, are keen to make a big splash in January in a show of faith to their new man.

The Reds, performing well so far under new boss Andoni Iraola, do have several holes in their squad that need addressing across upcoming transfer windows; not least in both full-back positions and in central midfield.

However, another big demand lies on the right side of the attack, and the failure to replace Mohamed Salah with a like-for-like replacement over the summer leaves Iraola with a problem to fix.

While Schade is often seen on the left side of Brentford’s attack, he is more than comfortable and effective at performing off the right wing and his ability to play there to great effect, coupled with Brentford’s possible willingness to sanction a sale if an agreement over a new deal is not reached, is seen as particularly appealing for Liverpool.

Much, of course, may well depend on how the Bees’ season is going by then, and Andrews will be keen – regardless of contractual conditions – for his side to retain his services for this season at the very least, especially if they remain in with a shout of an historical Champions League place.

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In addition to Liverpool, Arsenal are also widely regarded by sources as keen admirers after tracking him closely towards the end of the summer window.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also monitored the direct, physical winger for some time, while Manchester United have more recently been linked with an interest ahead of a potential January or summer move, though the Red Devils are less mentioned by sources.

Schade’s pace, work rate and ability to play on either flank or through the middle make him an attractive option for top clubs seeking depth in attack.

His recent start for Germany under Jürgen Klopp has only heightened his profile. For now, Brentford hold a strong hand, but the race for the German’s signature is picking up and could intensify further if the player does not reach an agreement over an extension with the Bees.