Newcastle United are eyeing another Ligue 1 midfielder after winning the race to sign highly-rated Monaco star Aladji Bamba, with the France youth international now in England ahead of his medical after the Magpies agreed a deal worth €40m / £34m, we can reveal.

The 20-year-old is expected to complete his move before the weekend, with Newcastle anticipating announcing the signing once the remaining formalities have been completed.

TEAMtalk can also divulge that Newcastle used discussions with Monaco to explore the availability of another highly-rated midfielder, Lamine Camara, and continue to hold a strong interest in the Senegal international.

However, sources insist it was Bamba who was always the priority for sporting director Ross Wilson and the club’s recruitment department.

Newcastle have been tracking the holding midfielder for some time after his breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, having emerged from Monaco’s academy to establish himself in the first team last season.

We understand the Magpies had to fend off significant competition to secure his signature.

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Which teams Newcastle beat to Aladji Bamba transfer

Brentford, Brighton and Everton all carried out extensive work on Bamba during the summer, while Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen were also among the clubs monitoring his development.

Napoli were another side to explore the possibility of a move before Newcastle accelerated negotiations.

Despite widespread interest, Newcastle have successfully convinced Bamba that St James’ Park offers the ideal platform for the next stage of his career.

Sources have stressed to us that Bamba’s arrival should not be viewed as a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian remains a key figure in Eddie Howe’s plans, with Newcastle maintaining throughout the summer that strengthening midfield was always part of their recruitment strategy regardless of Guimaraes’ future.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Newcastle are continuing talks with Besiktas over Joe Willock.

The former Arsenal midfielder is keen on a move to Turkey after entering the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

Sources indicate Newcastle have already informed Willock that a new contract is not part of their plans, opening the door for an exit before the transfer window closes.

While Bamba is set to become Newcastle’s latest major addition, the club’s admiration for Camara remains intact, with the Magpies continuing to monitor the Monaco midfielder as they build for both the present and the future.

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