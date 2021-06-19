Imminent rival signing prompts West Ham to relaunch striker pursuit

West Ham will think about going back in for Odsonne Edouard after Leicester City decided to sign Patson Daka instead, a report claims.

Daka is on the verge of a move from RB Salzburg to Leicester in what could be a major coup for the Foxes. The Zambian has flourished after effectively succeeding Erling Haaland at the Austrian club. He has been in demand all over Europe but Leicester seem to have won the race. They could even announce his arrival next week.

The signing will have repercussions for some other transfer sagas. For example, they were strongly considering a move to sign Edouard from Celtic. Brendan Rodgers got the best out of the former Paris Saint-Germain star before and a reunion could have been beneficial.

But with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho already at the club, Leicester will not need to sign an additional striker as well as Daka. Therefore, Edouard’s future is all to play for again.

According to Football Insider, that has prompted West Ham to consider their own stance on a move for Edouard.

West Ham have been linked with a plethora of strikers ever since selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January. They vowed at the time to wait for the right opportunity to arise and managed to secure European qualification without signing a replacement.

However, that strategy may not be as sustainable next season, especially now they have another tournament to compete in. Hence, it seems likely they will try to sign a striker this summer.

Who that will be exactly remains to be seen, but Football Insider believe Edouard could be in contention again.

Edouard has decision to make

West Ham know he is likely to move this summer as his contract with Celtic expires next summer. He seems ready to move on from the Scottish Premiership and is confident of securing a move south of the border.

He thought that would be to Leicester, but now has to find a different new home. West Ham have been competing for his signature in the recent past, so could reignite their pursuit.

Edouard should be available for a relatively modest fee for a player of his quality, due to his contractual position. Still only 23 years old, he would be well worth the investment.

However, West Ham have been linked with many more strikers. It remains to be seen if Edouard will be the one they choose.

