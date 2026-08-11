This could be a breakthrough season for Adam Aznou at Everton

Everton defender Adam Aznou is enjoying life at the club and has impressing during pre-season, with TEAMtalk able to confirm he is hopeful of playing a big role for the Toffees in the coming campaign.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Everton have not informed the Moroccan international of any plans to send him out on loan as of yet.

As things stand, the Toffees intend to retain him as part of David Moyes’ squad for 2026/27.

Aznou, who joined from Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £8million last summer, made just one senior appearance in his debut season on Merseyside, but has used the summer friendlies to stake a claim for more regular minutes.

The 20-year-old left-back has shown attacking intent and defensive solidity in pre-season, catching the eye with energetic displays that highlight his potential to contribute on the left flank.

Moyes is understood to view him as a useful option within the current group, particularly given the need for competition and rotation in defensive positions. There is also huge belief in his potential at Everton.

However, the picture could shift should Everton complete the signing of another player capable of operating in the same role. Any new arrival might reduce Aznou’s opportunities, though the club’s present stance suggests confidence in integrating him more fully this term.

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Adam Aznou set to get his Everton chance

Aznou himself is keen to stay and build on his pre-season form, believing consistent game time will help his development.

After a frustrating first year with no Premier League appearances, the defender is determined to force his way into Moyes plans and feature more prominently in an Everton shirt.

He is enjoying himself at the club and is keen to play as much as possible next season.

With the new season approaching, the coming weeks will clarify his exact role.

For now, the signs point towards a more significant contribution from the talented full-back as the Toffees look to strengthen their options across the pitch.

Supporters will hope his positive summer continues into competitive action, allowing the young prospect to finally showcase his abilities on a regular basis at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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