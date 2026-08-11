Newcastle United and England defender Lewis Hall is still reportedly trying to force through a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, despite being told that he will not be allowed to leave this summer.

New United permanent boss Michael Carrick is known to have expressed an interest in bringing Hall to Old Trafford this summer, in order to provide more competition for the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Shaw actually enjoyed one of his more consistent campaigns in a Man Utd shirt last season, as he featured in all 38 of the club’s Premier League outings, although Carrick wants greater depth with the return of Champions League football.

United have already made an approach for Hall this summer, with the 21-year-old having developed into one of the best left-backs in the country after joining Newcastle from Chelsea in a permanent £35million deal in 2024 after an initial loan.

The fact that Newcastle have already lost manager Eddie Howe, star midfield pairing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, along with winger Anthony Gordon this summer, means they are reluctant for any further major exits.

However, a fresh report from The Sun claims that Hall remains keen to force through a move away from Newcastle and has made it clear he wants to join up with Carrick and company at Old Trafford.

It’s also stated that Hall felt Howe cost him a place in England’s World Cup squad over the summer and that he still wants out, despite Matthias Jaissle taking over in the St James’ Park dugout.

Newcastle remain in a strong negotiating position, however, given that the player remains under contract until 2029. They are aware, though, that a number of senior players are concerned by the direction the club is going in after so many high-profile exits.

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Jenas talks up Hall to Man Utd

Meanwhile, former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas has indicated that Hall moving to Man Utd would be a “great move” for the defender.

“I think it’s a great move for him, I really do,” Jenas, who spent three years on Tyneside, told 10bet.

“He’s had a fantastic couple of years at Newcastle. I think he was obviously a huge Newcastle United fan after going there from Chelsea and so on, but he’s one of those players that people looked at and said he should probably be at the World Cup.

“Like I said, he’s had a good, solid year; his development year-in, year-out seems to be getting better and better.

“For a club like Manchester United to come in for him is a huge step in the right direction—not only for United, because he’s just consistent week-in, week-out, but it’s also a big loss for Newcastle, I’m not going to lie.

“For him and his personal career, it’s a great move.”

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