Norwich City are among four clubs showing strong interest in a Czech Republic midfielder who could be an instant hit in the Championship.

After a middling season in the second tier last term, Norwich are hopeful of pushing up into the play-offs under new boss Liam Manning.

A handful of impactful additions could go a long way to determining Norwich’s fate and TEAMtalk can reveal the Canaries have fixed their gaze on Lukas Cerv.

The 24-year-old midfielder of Viktoria Plzen is attracting strong interest from several European clubs for a possible transfer during the summer session.

The Czech international, under contract with his current team until 2027, is open to considering new experiences and could be on the move soon.

Clubs such as Norwich City, Anderlecht, Trabzonspor, and Gent have all shown concrete interest in Cerv.

While no official offers have been submitted yet, the growing attention around the player suggests that negotiations could begin soon.

Cerv has made a solid impact at both the club and national levels. So far, he has collected nine caps and scored one goal with the Czech Republic national team.

On the domestic front, he racked up 52 appearances across all competitions for Plzen last term, the vast majority of which were starts. Cerv notched four goals and five assists in the campaign.

Known for his vision and work rate in midfield, he has become one of Viktoria Plzen’s most reliable players in recent seasons.

The Czech club is aware of the interest and may consider offers that reflect Cerv’s value and potential.

The player’s willingness to explore opportunities outside his home country gives interested clubs more confidence.

With several teams already active in monitoring his situation, Lukas Cerv is expected to be one of the midfielders to watch closely during the upcoming transfer window.