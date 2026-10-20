Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Kim Min-jae to Arsenal in January

Bayern Munich have made up their minds on whether or not they will sell Kim Min-jae, with Arsenal keen on bringing the defender to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Arsenal are keen on signing Kim from Bayern in the January transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that the 29-year-old South Korea international centre-back is officially on the list of targets for Arsenal for January.

Falk wrote on his website on October 15: “It is TRUE: Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list.

“I’ve had this news confirmed.

“It’s partly because of the injury to Piero Hincapie.

“Also, the scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, is the same one who discovered the South Korean during his time at Napoli.

“Now, he works for Arsenal, which is why he has the centre-back on his radar.

“They are looking for a potential defensive signing for the winter, so perhaps Kim could be sold with the right offer.

“We have to see what happens!”

It was claimed thereafter that Kim has ‘so far not pushed to leave Bayern’.

For Arsenal, signing a player who is not willing to leave Bayern would not be easy, and the Gunners’ quest to get a deal done for the defender has become even harder, according to reports in the Italian media.

According to TuttoJuve, Bayern are not actively looking to sell Kim, with manager Vincent Kompany also a fan of the South Korean star and wants to keep him.

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Bayern Munich stance on selling Kim Min-jae

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has noted AC Milan and Juventus’ interest in Kim, too.

Arsenal are also said to have ‘expressed interest in the South Korean defender’.

The problem that Arsenal, Milan and Juventus face is that Bayern are not actively looking to sever ties with the former Napoli star.

The report has stated: ‘The main obstacle would be Bayern Munich’s position.

‘Despite transfer rumours, Kim continues to enjoy the trust of Vincent Kompany, who considers him a key asset to the Bavarian team’s defence.’

It has been further claimed that Kompany ‘would not be willing to approve a transfer without first being certain he can count on a suitable replacement’.

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