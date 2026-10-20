Tottenham: Best player decides to quit Spurs after losing faith in De Zerbi – report

The best player at Tottenham believes he must now join Real Madrid or Barcelona for the betterment of his career, and TEAMtalk can reveal the world-record transfer fee Spurs are demanding.

If asked who is the best player at Tottenham right now, the consensus would be split. Sandro Tonali – the most expensive player at Spurs at least – would come into the conversation, as would Micky van de Ven.

However, it’s difficult to overlook World Cup-winning right-back, Pedro Porro, who also made the team of the tournament at the World Cup. At club level, Porro has also been a creative force from deep ever since arriving in north London.

Yet despite signing a new and improved contract in June, the latest from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, states Porro has already lost faith in Roberto De Zerbi and the Tottenham project.

On-field results have been dire this season, with Spurs only winning their first Premier League game on the seventh attempt. And per the report, Porro now aged 27 wishes to play at the highest level and compete for major honours.

No one knows how long it will take Spurs to qualify for the Champions League again, but it’s already looking like it won’t happen this season. And while Tottenham did win a trophy (Europa League) in 2025, it was their first trophy of any kind in nearly two decades.

Pedro Porro wants out of Tottenham

The report stated: ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

They added: ‘Porro only penned a new deal with the Lilywhites in the summer, but he has quickly lost faith in the project at the club.’

Rubberstamping this miserable news for Spurs, O’Rourke then declared Porro would ‘jump’ at the chance to join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

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TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news back on October 15 of the two LaLiga giants weighing up moves for Porro.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has flopped at the Bernabeu and Real are already opening the doors to his sale. Denzel Dumfries is only a squad player, with Federico Valverde recently deployed out of position at right-back by Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona, meanwhile, don’t lack for options, with Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo all capable of playing in the position.

A move to Real Madrid would thus make the most sense from the buying club’s perspective. And per Bailey, Spurs will demand a world record fee for a right-back – £75m – before greenlighting a sale.

At present, the most expensive right-back transfer of all time remains Achraf Hakimi by way of his £57m switch to PSG in 2021.

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