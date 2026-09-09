Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi has been told he will not be leaving the club for the Saudi Pro League this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Premier League side have pulled away from talks over a potential move to Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad had been looking to secure a deal for the 21-year-old, who only joined Sunderland from Club Brugge last summer. Sources confirm talks were advancing, even to the point where they hoped to seal a deal by this weekend.

The Moroccan enjoyed a promising first campaign on Wearside, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League starts and doing enough to earn a place in his country’s World Cup squad.

However, Talbi has found himself on the fringes of Regis Le Bris’ side at the beginning of the new campaign.

The winger has started on the bench and was also left controversially out of Sunderland’s Europa League squad, meaning he cannot feature in the competition until next year at the earliest.

That situation led to interest from Turkey, with both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce exploring the possibility of a move, although neither pursuit ultimately materialised.

Al-Ittihad then emerged as a serious option, and talks took place over a potential transfer, but we can now reveal Sunderland have backed away from those discussions and have made it clear Talbi is not leaving.

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Sunderland make stance clear on Chemsdine Talbi

The Saudi Pro League transfer window remains open until October and Al-Ittihad’s interest in Talbi has not disappeared, meaning the situation could continue to attract attention in the coming weeks.

However, Sunderland’s current position is that they do not want to weaken their attacking options.

That has been underlined by the injury suffered by fellow winger Romaine Mundle, who is expected to be out for several weeks.

Sunderland do not want to leave themselves short in the position and Talbi’s continued presence has therefore taken on greater importance despite his difficult start to the season.

Indeed, Talbi was handed his first start of the campaign in Tuesday’s League Cup clash against Hull City and responded in emphatic fashion, scoring the winning goal.

The Moroccan produced a brilliant breakaway before keeping his composure to finish, providing a timely reminder of exactly what he can offer Le Bris.

For now, Sunderland have made their position clear despite the continuing Saudi interest.

Talbi remains a Sunderland player and, with Mundle sidelined, his opportunity against Hull could give Le Bris another reason to keep faith with the winger and hand him a more prominent role over the weeks ahead.