Fabrizio Romano, inset, has told Alexis Mac Allister what to expect on his Liverpool future

Alexis Mac Allister has been told his disappointment at not being offered a new contract by Liverpool could be compounded after Fabrizio Romano revealed the likelihood that the Reds could look to sell the Argentine – despite Andoni Iraola’s recent words of encouragement to the midfielder.

Speculation over the 27-year-old’s future has been rife for much of the year off the back of an indifferent 2025/26 campaign for the World Cup winner. That speculation reached fever pitch once Iraola’s appointment was confirmed by Liverpool and amid suggestions that the midfielder’s game was not entirely suitable to the Spaniard’s preferred skillset for players in his engine room.

Indeed, several reports surfaced that Mac Allister would be shown the door if a suitable offer arrived and, while that was not forthcoming, it’s since been suggested he is on borrowed time at Anfield.

Using Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s tasty Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid to express his disappointment that he had not been offered an extension by the Reds, Mac Allister revealed his sorrow at what he fears could result in a parting of ways.

And despite some words of comfort from Iraola, who was sitting alongside him, Romano has shared the harsh realities of the former Brighton man’s situation.

“Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, was very honest on Tuesday, mentioning his future, his situation and what happened,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Mac Allister, in a press conference ahead of the Champions League debut under Andoni Iraola, said: ‘First of all, very good words for Iraola. We can be something special with him, the intensity.’

“So, he’s very happy with Iraola. You can see that, and it’s the reality. He’s not just saying that for the press; he feels very good with Iraola.

“But when it’s time to talk about the contract, he says: ‘I’m happy for Gravenberch. I’m happy for Szoboszlai. They are renewing their contracts. It’s beautiful to see my teammates getting a contract. But it’s also making me sad to see that the club is not offering me a new deal.’

“Because the reality is that Mac Allister was expecting to get the same treatment and to get a contract proposal from Liverpool. He didn’t get it.”

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Romano reckons Mac Allister could be cooked at Liverpool

Romano continued: “And the reality is that Mac Allister says the truth when he says: ‘In the summer, I had the possibility to leave. I had the possibility to go.’

“It’s true. Mac Allister had several possibilities in Europe and beyond.

“There was a moment when the Enzo Fernandez deal was 50-50 between Manchester City and Chelsea. Some intermediaries were bringing to the table the possibility for Manchester City to go for Alexis Mac Allister, but he didn’t want to leave Liverpool.

“Then there were possibilities in Europe and outside Europe. So, Alexis Mac Allister had several possibilities, but he decided to stay at Liverpool. It’s true. What he’s saying is the reality.

“He’s a player always trying to find a solution. He’s in love with Liverpool. He said very beautiful words in public: ‘I love the club. I love the city. I love the fans.’

“It’s true. He’s showing his attachment.

“At the same time, it’s also important to mention that if this new contract will not happen anytime soon, I would not close the doors to a potential exit for Alexis Mac Allister in 2027.

“I mean, likely in the summer, but if the new contract is not getting done in the next few months, I think there is a possibility Alexis decides to leave before his contract expires at Liverpool.

“Because Alexis wants to feel important. He’s showing his love for Liverpool, but he wants to feel important. So, that’s going to be, for sure, an important story to follow.”

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Iraola offers words of encouragement

After listening to Mac Allister’s concerns, Iraola spoke out to try and appease the star.

Iraola was subsequently asked about Mac Allister’s comments.

The Liverpool manager said: “We all have personal situations with different contracts.

“The important thing is he wants to be here.

“We haven’t been together a long time, but he has been an important player, and I rate him very highly.

“There is still a lot of time to talk about those contract situations.”

Iraola added: “I try to help my players; I don’t know how much they earn.

“I know how to improve my players, to help them win games.

“The same with Alexis and everyone else.

“I am very happy with his performances, and I hope I can help him to still improve.

“He is a very experienced player who has achieved massive things, but I hope he can develop as a player, and if all goes well, those problems will be solved.”