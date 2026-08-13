Sunderland sound out impressive former PSG, Juventus attacker over Wearside switch

Sunderland are among several clubs to have enquired about Timothy Weah as they look to strengthen their forward options this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old United States international, who can play as a winger or right-back, is currently at French giants Marseille.

He arrived on loan from Juventus in August 2025, with an obligation to buy of around €14million, which the French club later exercised. And Weah, who is contracted until 2030, has established himself as a useful squad member in Ligue 1.

According to sources, Sunderland have sounded the American out in recent days, while Spanish side Villarreal have also made enquiries.

No concrete offers have been tabled so far for a player who Marseille regard as an important part of their project, yet the club is keen to reduce costs and would consider a significant proposal should one arrive.

Indeed, some observers see the player as a potential bargain given the financial pressures at the Stade Vélodrome.

Weah, the son of Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, brings pace, work-rate and positional flexibility. He can also operate on either flank or drop into a more defensive role when required.

His experience across Europe, including spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Lille and Juventus, adds further appeal for clubs seeking proven quality without breaking the bank.

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Sunderland targeting versatile prospect Weah

The Black Cats are understood to be exploring several avenues to add depth in attack following their impressive return to the Premier League last season.

Weah’s ability to contribute goals and assists while covering multiple positions makes him an attractive target.

As to whether Marseille are prepared to let him leave this summer, that will depend on the size of any bid and their own recruitment plans. However, their need to sell is alerting clubs and sources do believe a deal is very possible.

With the transfer deadline approaching, interest is expected to intensify.

For now, though, the situation remains fluid, with no formal talks confirmed beyond initial enquiry.

Sunderland’s pursuit forms part of a broader effort to build a competitive squad capable of establishing themselves in the top flight again this term.