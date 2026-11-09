Sunderland reach conclusive verdict on Regis Le Bris with firm response on Frenchman’s future

Sunderland continue to stand firmly behind manager Regis Le Bris despite a challenging opening to the Premier League campaign, with senior sources insisting there is no appetite for change in the dugout and a strong belief from the boardroom that the club can pull clear of the relegation zone once domestic football resumes.

Despite some grumblings that a change could be in the offing, the Frenchman retains the full confidence of the Wearsiders’ board after guiding the club back to the top flight and securing European football last season, achievements that have bought him significant credit on Wearside.

The Black Cats have had a difficult start to this season, with inconsistent results leaving them searching for momentum.

However, there is a clear belief inside the club that Sunday’s positive and determined 1-0 victory against Chelsea could serve as the catalyst required to ignite their season.

The win has boosted confidence across the squad but also helped to confirm the sense that Le Bris’s methods remain the right path forward.

Sources stress that while improved performances and a better run of results are expected in the weeks ahead, there is no major panic yet.

And while still sitting 19th with just two wins and six defeats to their name from 10 games played so far, the board are understood to value the stability Le Bris has brought since his arrival, with the club more than content to stand by their man moving forward…

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Regis Le Bris retains Sunderland support and appreciation

and the manner in which he successfully navigated the promotion campaign and European qualification. Securing a European place represented a huge step for the club, and that achievement continues to underpin the support he receives at boardroom level.

Le Bris has been given time to implement his ideas in the Premier League environment, and the club is prepared to show patience provided the form improves. Internal discussions have focused on the need for greater consistency rather than any fundamental change in approach or staff. The view is that the foundations laid last season remain solid, and that early-season difficulties do not call for a managerial change, yet.

With the squad still adapting to the demands of top-flight football and European football, Sunderland are prioritising a period of steady improvement over snap decisions.

The result against Chelsea has proved an extremely timely boost, coming as it did just before the international break and preventing Sunderland from propping up the table.

Despite that, the broader message from the club is one of continued backing for Le Bris as he works to turn the season around, and with the club ready to further back the manager ahead of the January window.

With that in mind, the Black Cats are exploring ways to bolster Le Bris’ options in the winter window, with sources revealing Sunderland are one of four Premier League sides looking into a move for a forgotten Chelsea winger.

Elsewhere, we can also reveal that the Wearsiders are keeping watch on an impressive Serbian midfield boss, whose contract contains a £33m release clause.