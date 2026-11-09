Man Utd: January move for ‘the answer’ to defensive woes gathers pace – personal terms ‘not an issue’

Multiple sources are all reporting a rare Manchester United raid on Manchester City is possible in January, and the move could be the ‘answer’ to United’s defensive woes.

Man Utd shipped another four goals on Sunday to take their grand total to 30 goals conceded across all competitions this season. In Europe’s top five leagues, no side has let in more goals than the Red Devils.

Clearly, United’s decision to ignore their defence and focus almost exclusively on the midfield over the summer was a poor one.

Gary Neville believes the foursome that finished the Villa clash would result in Man Utd being relegated if starting regularly.

Diogo Dalot began the match in the problem position of left-back, and produced another stinker, giving away a cheap penalty when clumsily tripping Alysson straight after half-time.

The position would ordinarily be Luke Shaw’s if fit, though per Fabrizio Romano, the veteran is primed to leave United at the end of the season anyway.

Clearly, United must sign one and more probably two new left-backs in 2027. The first could arrive in January by way of bitter rivals Man City.

Rayan Ait-Nouri ‘the answer’ to Man Utd defensive issues?

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on October 29 of Ait-Nouri being poised to leave City in the winter window.

The 25-year-old barely plays amid the rise of Nico O’Reilly, and intermediaries have already spoken with the Red Devils over a January switch.

That was followed by Sky Germany insisting Man Utd will face no issues if attempting to negotiate personal terms with Ait-Nouri.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote: ‘The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City.

‘Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue.

‘The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.’

And per the latest from Football Insider and their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, Ait-Nouri may well be ‘the answer’ to United’s left-back problems.

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Furthermore, O’Rourke declared that if Ait-Nouri pushes to leave, a deal between the two Manchester clubs can be made.

He explained: “United did make a surprise move for him in the summer transfer window. We all know about their issues at left-back.

“Maybe he could be the answer to those problems for the Old Trafford club, but you don’t see many transfers between City and United.

“If the player does try and push for a move away in search of regular first-team football, then it is something that could happen.”