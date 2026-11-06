Chelsea make big Jamie Gittens transfer decision as FOUR Premier League clubs plot moves

Roma are exploring a move for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens after enquiring about his availability, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Serie A giants are among several clubs, including four Premier League sides, considering a January loan deal.

The Italian side are concerned about missing out on Real Madrid forward Endrick amid growing competition for his signature and have now identified Gittens as a potential alternative as they assess their attacking options for the New Year.

However, Roma are not alone in approaching Chelsea, with a host of clubs across Europe and England understood to have registered an interest in the 22-year-old.

We can confirm that Chelsea are open to allowing Gittens to leave on loan in January, with the Blues keen for the winger to secure regular first-team football after a difficult, injury-disrupted start to his campaign.

Despite being prepared to sanction a temporary departure, Chelsea insist they continue to see a future for the England international at Stamford Bridge.

Gittens is yet to feature for a single Premier League minute this season and is currently recovering from an ankle problem, having endured a frustrating period since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea invested £50million to bring the former Dortmund winger to Stamford Bridge in 2025, but his progress has been disrupted by fitness problems and the club are now assessing the best route for him to get his career back on track.

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Roma leading chase for Jamie Gittens

We are told that Roma appeal to Chelsea as a potential destination for Gittens, with the opportunity to play regular first-team football in Italy viewed as an attractive option for all parties.

Roma are looking to strengthen their attacking options and had initially focused on Endrick, who is attracting interest from several clubs, including Arsenal.

AC Milan are also keen on the Brazilian, but competition for his signature is making a deal difficult to secure.

With that in mind, Roma have started exploring alternatives and Gittens has emerged as one of the players they are considering.

There is also significant interest in taking the winger back to Germany, where his reputation was established during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

We understand that RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the Bundesliga clubs to have made enquiries about Gittens, with both sides monitoring the possibility of securing his services in January.

However, a return to Germany is far from the only option, with several Premier League clubs also looking at the Chelsea forward.

Four Premier League clubs keen on Chelsea star

Leeds United and Sunderland are among those to have shown an interest, while Everton are understood to be long-term admirers of the player.

The Toffees’ potential involvement is more complicated, however, with any move likely to depend on the future of Jack Grealish.

Everton would be more likely to consider Gittens if they decided to move on from Grealish, but their current position is that the England international will remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium beyond the January window.

That stance remains unchanged despite the recent off-field issues surrounding Grealish, meaning a move for Gittens is not currently a priority for the Merseyside club.

Crystal Palace are another side who have admired Gittens for some time and could potentially enter the picture.

However, Palace’s current loan arrangements mean they cannot seriously contemplate a move at this stage, with Axel Disasi’s situation particularly relevant.

Should Disasi’s loan move be made permanent or cancelled, it could open up the possibility of Palace revisiting their interest in Gittens.

For Chelsea, the priority is finding the right environment for a player they still believe has considerable potential.

The Blues are not looking to cut ties with their £50million investment, but recognise that Gittens needs regular football to rediscover the form and confidence that made him such an exciting prospect at Dortmund.

With Roma, Leipzig and Frankfurt among the clubs circling, and Premier League interest also emerging, the winger could have several options when the January window opens.

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