Chelsea ready to approve January exit as Celtic, Blackburn explore moves for £17m star

Chelsea are trying to find a January move for Kendry Paez

Chelsea are actively looking at loan options for Kendry Paez as the January transfer window approaches, with Celtic and Blackburn Rovers among the clubs keen on the 19-year-old Ecuadorian, TEAMtalk understands.

The attacking midfielder returned to Cobham in late August after his spell at River Plate was cut short, and he remains outside Xabi Alonso’s first-team plans for the current season.

Paez joined Chelsea from Independiente del Valle for around £17million in 2025 but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues.

A six-month loan spell with sister club Strasbourg didn’t go as well as hoped before he was recalled in January and sent back to Argentina.

His time at River Plate also failed to deliver what Chelsea expected, prompting them to terminate the agreement after seven months due to a lack of game time.

He is now training and featuring with the club’s Under-21 side, but sources state he is still clearly showing the ability and potential to play at the elite level.

Chelsea are now looking to find Paez a new opportunity in January, with Celtic, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City among the clubs keeping an eye on developments.

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Celtic, Blackburn among Kendry Paez suitors

Interest in Paez has emerged from multiple leagues, as Chelsea look to find a solution for him in January.

Belgian side KV Mechelen contacted Chelsea in the summer and viewed Paez as a potential No 10 or right-sided option.

Trabzonspor have also monitored his situation, with their manager Thomas Reis open to an approach, although that interest is not as aggressive as others sources have stated.

Celtic were alerted to his availability near the end of the summer window, attracted by the prospect of European football.

The Hoops remain interested, while Blackburn were offered the chance to take him on loan and may get that opportunity again in January.

Birmingham are also one of the few Championship clubs prepared to consider a deal as they fight for promotion from the second tier.

We can confirm that Chelsea have since reached out to three further Championship sides as they prepare for the winter window.

The club’s priority is clear: any loan move must be the right fit and include assurances of regular first-team football, given the fact they believe fully in Peaz and have very high hopes for him in the future.

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