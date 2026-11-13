Italian media react to Sandro Tonali in historic France beating as Tottenham star shuts pundit up

Sandro Tonali was praised by the Italian media for his role in victory over France

The Italian media responded positively to Tottenham midfielder Sandro Tonali for his role in the nation’s historic victory over France on Thursday.

Italy fell off the face of the footballing planet for a few years. They have not reached the World Cup finals since 2014, and their talent ranks have appeared lessened.

But under Roberto Mancini, things are on the up, as he engineered Italy’s first home victory over France since 1962 on Thursday night, winning 3-1.

Tottenham midfielder Tonali was given a 7.3 FotMob rating for his performance, and the Italian media also felt he was worthy of praise.

La Repubblica (7/10) said: ‘He’s surrounded by a cage but always escapes. When he left for England he was fast; now he’s lightning fast.’

Sky Sport Italia (6.5/10) said: ‘He plays in front of the defense, and he does his job. With his usual grit and the right positioning. Of course, he doesn’t have, and never will have, the Pirlo-like touch. But in that role, he can play with determination and even ease.’

And Corriere dello Sport (7.5/10): ‘Obscure work, more substantial than flashy, trying to keep the departments united.’

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Sandro Tonali shuts up Antonio Cassano

Tonali’s eight defensive contributions were the third most in the game, following on from the form he’s shown with Tottenham in recent weeks.

As a result of some of his previous performances, former Italy international Antonio Cassano hit out at Tonali.

He said: “Behind [Nicolo] Barella, there are people worse than him. Also, in my opinion, he’s both poor and overrated; I’ve been saying this for years, and you know it.

“€110m for Tonali, €110m, madness, he’s really poor too. All coaches can have ideas.

“Tonali at €75m for Newcastle and €110m for Tottenham, it means it’s right that I’m out of football.”