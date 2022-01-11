David Moyes wants West Ham ‘keep annoying’ the top clubs with their impressive form, while the manager has also given an update on centre-back Kurt Zouma.

The Irons sit fifth in the Premier League table after 20 games, having won half of them. They are in a good position to eclipse the sixth-placed finish they managed last season, which qualified them for the Europa League.

West Ham’s last defeat came against Southampton on Boxing Day. Since then, they have beaten Watford and Crystal Palace in the league and Leeds in the FA Cup, scoring nine goals in the process.

And Moyes will be hoping the winning run continues when Norwich visit the London Stadium on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the match, the Scot spoke about managerial counterpart Dean Smith.

“Norwich have got a really good manager. It’ll take a little bit of time to get things sorted,” he said.

“They’re in a fight to stay up, but I think there’s a chance for the bottom five teams – there’s a fight on.

“Norwich will see every game as an opportunity, but I see it at West Ham as a chance to challenge the teams at the top and keep annoying them.

“I was really pleased with the two wins, and the FA Cup win against Leeds United because it’s like three Premier League wins in a row.

“We’ll treat our next game against Norwich in the same way we’ve treated the other ones.”

West Ham’s defence has been affected by injuries to centre-halves Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma. Left-back Aaron Cresswell is also out.

On former Chelsea man Zouma, Moyes added: “Kurt’s doing well. I couldn’t give you an idea of exactly when he’ll be back.

“We’re just trying to get him correct and in the right condition as well. Hopefully he’s not too far away.”

West Ham ‘looking around’ for signings – Moyes

New defenders could be brought in before the transfer window closes, too.

“We could probably do with some more cover because of Ogbonna’s season-long injury,” Moyes said. “If I can get Kurt back that eases the pressure. But we’re always looking to strengthen and find players who can help us.

“We’d like to add to our squad if we can and, if we can find players who we think are suitable, we could do with some back-up if we can get it.

“There’s never any guarantee in January that the right players are gettable, but we’re certainly looking around.”

Following the home clash against Norwich, the Hammers face Leeds on Sunday January 16 at 14:00.

