All the ins and outs for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are the reigning Premier League champions and will be looking to strengthen from a position of power in this summer’s transfer window.

Having assembled one of the best squads in Europe, Arsenal won’t need to change too much this summer, but if they want to go one better in the Champions League after losing the final on penalties to PSG, there could be room for further improvement.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Arsenal make this summer and every player leaving.

Arsenal signings

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Arsenal exits

Jakub Kiwior

To: Porto

Fee: £14.7m

Position: Defender

Age: 26

Kiwior left Arsenal on deadline day last summer, joining Porto on loan with an obligation to buy.

The permanent move formally went through in May, with the Polish defender having played 39 times throughout the season for Primeira Liga champions Porto.

Arsenal could gain another £4.2m in add-ons from Kiwior’s sale.

Karl Hein

To: Werder Bremen

Fee: £2.6m

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 24

Hein has made his move to Werder Bremen permanent after spending a season on loan with the Bundesliga club.

The goalkeeper was mainly a backup, only making two appearances and missing the final stretch of the season through injury.

However, Werder have publicly stated Hein will become their first choice next season after activating their option to buy him, since Mio Backhaus is leaving.

What we’re expecting at Arsenal

After a few years of wondering what changes they needed to make to become capable of winning the Premier League, Arsenal will now be facing the same thoughts in relation to the Champions League.

One position they could upgrade is the left wing, although that might mean someone from their existing set of options has to depart.

Gabriel Martinelli could be a candidate for sale as he enters the final year of his contract, and likewise for Gabriel Jesus up front.

Another striker could come into the mix in an ideal world, but time will tell who fits into their plans.