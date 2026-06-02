‘Nightmare’ midfielder ‘open to joining Arsenal’ in record-breaking deal – top source

Morgan Rogers is ready to leave Aston Villa and join Arsenal to play under manager Mikel Arteta, according to a reliable journalist, as Roy Keane’s previous comparisons with Paul Gascoigne come to light.

On May 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are both keen on a 2026 summer deal for Rogers.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal were stepping up their pursuit of Rogers, who has interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, too.

Arsenal are planning to reinforce their left flank and believe that Rogers is a suitable candidate.

Rogers is an attacking midfielder by trade, but the England international is also able to play as a left winger.

However, we understand that Aston Villa will not sell Rogers on the cheap.

Sources have told us that Villa will want more than the £100million that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish back in 2021.

Villa want to make Rogers their record departure, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to do that.

Rogers, though, is ready to join Arsenal, according to BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel.

The reliable journalist has reported on BBC Sport: ‘Rogers, according to multiple sources, is open to joining Arsenal ahead of next season.’

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Roy Keane’s verdict on Morgan Rogers

Rogers is one of Villa’s best players and helped Unai Emery’s side win the Europa League as well as finish in the Premier League top five this season.

The England international scored 14 goals and gave 12 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Villa this season.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has long admired Rogers and has previously compared him to former England and Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Paul Gascoigne.

The Mirror quoted Keane as saying about Rogers in October 2025 after watching him star for England against Latvia in Riga: “He just causes confusion.

“He plays in pockets. When he just stands still, you can’t get to him.

“He is good enough on the half turn to then play a quality pass.

“He has strength and that physique. He has awareness. He is a nightmare for a midfielder or defender.

“We can talk all day about getting close [to him], but when you give him an opportunity he will take it.

“He’s enjoying it and I said this before. Sometimes he reminds me of Gazza in his prime. He is strong and powerful. He holds people off.

“He looks like he enjoys playing for England. When we have spoken before, especially about players in attacking positions, that it can be a heavy jersey to carry, he looks like he is really enjoying it.

“When you are an attacker and impacting games, he looks really comfortable out there.

“There are lots of players who can play in that position. England have some unbelievable options, but Rogers looks like he is taking it all in his stride. I’ve got the jersey and I’m going to hold onto it.”

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