Liverpool are stepping up their search for a new central defender following the departure of Ibrahima Konate, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez is firmly back on the club’s radar.

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool, who are set to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new manager, are actively assessing centre-back targets this summer as they look to strengthen a position that is becoming an increasing priority.

Konate’s exit has left a significant gap in the squad, while there are also lingering doubts surrounding the long-term futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Added to that, highly-rated youngster Giovanni Leoni is still recovering from a serious knee injury, leaving Liverpool determined to add further depth and quality, even with the highly-rated Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive at Anfield.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s recruitment team have been carrying out extensive work on a number of defensive targets and Ordonez is among the names receiving serious consideration.

The Ecuador international has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young centre-backs during three impressive seasons with Club Brugge and is widely expected to move on this summer.

Sources indicate that virtually every major Premier League club has conducted checks on the 22-year-old.

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Chelsea, Man City also keen on Liverpool target

Chelsea’s owners BlueCo and Manchester City’s City Football Group are both huge admirers of Ordonez, too.

The youngster’s performances in Belgium have attracted attention from across the continent. Ordonez

We understand Brugge would be willing to sanction a sale for a fee approaching £40million, a valuation that has only increased interest in the defender.

Liverpool’s scouting department have followed Ordonez closely and TEAMtalk understands there is a strong belief internally that he possesses the attributes required to thrive at Anfield.

His athleticism, composure in possession and ability to defend aggressively in open spaces are all qualities that have impressed decision-makers at the club.

However, Ordonez is not the only option under consideration.

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Van de Ven still on Liverpool list, but move ‘complicated’

Liverpool also admire Benfica defender Antonio Silva and Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, both of whom have been monitored extensively as part of the club’s ongoing defensive review.

There is also a school of thought within the club that Premier League experience could prove valuable, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding several senior defenders.

As a result, Liverpool have also assessed Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve during the past season.

Another player who continues to attract admiration is Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, although any move for the Dutchman would be significantly more complicated and expensive.

With Liverpool preparing for life after Konate and planning for the future of their defensive unit, the club are exploring a wide range of options.

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