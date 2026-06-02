Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to do battle over West Ham star Mateus Fernandes

Mateus Fernandes has been given the green light to leave West Ham this summer following discussions with the relegated Hammers, and while Manchester United are firmly in the race, Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation and pondering a firm move of their own, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The highly-rated Portuguese midfielder, who has impressed despite the Hammers’ failure to retain their Premier League status, is now the subject of serious interest from several top clubs across Europe ahead of what is expected to be heavy competition for his signature.

Now, following talks with the club over his future, Fernandes has been told by West Ham United that he will be sold, sources have revealed.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both already made contact with West Ham and are actively weighing up formal bids for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest with the Hammers last week, and are understood to be particularly attractive to Fernandes, who is believed to be open to a move to the French and European champions.

In addition, sources insist Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the situation, with the Merseyside giants emerging as ones to watch in the coming weeks, sources have stated.

West Ham, for their part, are demanding in excess of £80 million (€92.5m, $108m) for their star, a valuation that reflects recent sales of similar young, high-potential English Premier League talents and similar profiles.

That move would smash the Championship transfer record, which currently sits at the £53.6m (€62m) that Chelsea paid Southampton for Romeo Lavia in summer 2023.

However, there is a growing belief that, despite the strong competition for the 21-year-old, the Hammers may have to settle for a fee some distance below their initial expectations…

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West Ham green light Mateus Fernandes sale but may face lower bids

Initial offers, though, are anticipated to begin around the £60 million mark (€69m, $81m) plus performance-related add-ons mark, setting the stage for what could become one of the more protracted and competitive transfer sagas of the window.

Their bargaining position has been weakened by their relegation to the second tier and amid an understanding from his suitors that they will need to make several sales to balance the books at the London Stadium and in the wake of a heavy revenue loss from dropping out of the Premier League.

Fernandes has quickly established himself as a dynamic presence in the Hammers’ midfield, blending technical quality, vision and tenacity. His performances have drawn comparisons with some of the finest young midfielders in Europe, prompting significant scout attention from the continent’s elite. PSG sources believe he is a similar profile to João Neves.

For West Ham, the sale represents a major opportunity to recoup a significant profit on their investment and bolster their squad rebuilding plans in the Championship.

However, replacing a player of Fernandes’ calibre will prove challenging as the club aims to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With the summer transfer window heating up, negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Whether Fernandes heads to a rival Premier League side or opts for a fresh challenge abroad remains to be seen, but his departure from the London Stadium is almost certain, sources are adamant.

The 21-year-old is considered as one of the best talents on the market this summer and despite the high valuation for what is now a Championship player, he will get a move to an elite side this window and prematurely end his one-year stay at the London Stadium.

Per reports, relegation from the Premier League will likely see up to nine players leave West Ham this summer in a mass exodus.

As for Fernandes, if there’s one team who may feel they have an advantage, it may well be Man Utd. That’s after the player himself namechecked a United star who is a real icon in his eyes and is someone whom he would love to play alongside.

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