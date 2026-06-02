Celtic are set to hold talks with Robbie Keane and Martin O'Neill

Robbie Keane is set to jet into Scotland for crunch talks with the Celtic board as they seek to fill its managerial vacancy, TEAMtalk sources confirm, though Martin O’Neill could stay with the club in a new role.

The former Republic of Ireland captain and Premier League icon is said to be eager for the role and fully open to formal discussions that could see him take his next step in management.

Keane, who enjoyed a glittering playing career that included spells at Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, has long been linked with a move to Celtic after his work at Ferencvaros.

His passion for the game and no-nonsense approach have earned him respect across the footballing world, and insiders claim he views the Celtic job as an exciting opportunity to stamp his authority on a club hungry for silverware.

Meanwhile, Celtic are also set to hold talks with Martin O’Neill, the Northern Irishman who served as interim manager and led them to the league title this season.

He also previously enjoyed huge success as manager at Parkhead between 2000 and 2005. O’Neill guided the club to multiple Scottish titles and a memorable UEFA Cup final appearance, forging a special bond with the supporters. The recent title success only strengthened that.

Should negotiations with Keane prove unsuccessful, O’Neill remains a strong fallback option and could stay on in some capacity.

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O’Neill in line for new Celtic role after Keane appointment

Sources close to the situation have indicated O’Neill, 73, could even transition into a senior boardroom position if Keane is appointed, offering continuity and his vast experience to support the new regime.

This dual-track approach highlights Celtic’s desire for stability during a period of transition, following a 2025/26 season that was successful, yet turbulent.

The vacancy has generated significant interest, with the club’s fanbase craving a return to domestic dominance and European competitiveness.

Keane’s potential arrival would represent a bold, younger choice, injecting fresh energy into the squad, while O’Neill’s involvement would reassure those who value proven pedigree and deep knowledge of the club’s culture.

Talks are expected to intensify in the coming days, with Celtic officials keen to resolve the situation swiftly ahead of the new campaign and summer window.

Whether it is Keane or the experienced O’Neill who ultimately takes the reins for next season, Celtic fans are keen to see the board act and appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible.

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