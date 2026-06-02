Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bernardo Silva over a move to Camp Nou, with TEAMtalk confirming the length of deal the departing Manchester City man has agreed and with two knock-on effect exits at the LaLiga champions also coming to light.

Sources have confirmed that Barcelona sporting director Deco has played a leading role in the negotiations and has successfully pushed through a deal despite strong competition from both Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Silva became one of the most sought-after free agents on the market after bringing his glittering spell at Manchester City to an end earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old attracted interest from around the globe.

Clubs in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League both explored the possibility of signing Silva, but it quickly became apparent that the Portugal international’s preference was to remain at the highest level of European football.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, former club Monaco were among those monitoring the situation, while Sporting CP, Porto and Benfica all made contact over a potential return to Portugal.

However, the race ultimately narrowed to clubs in Spain and Italy.

Juventus were the first club to make a concrete move and had reached an agreement in principle with Silva’s camp. Atletico Madrid then entered the picture as Diego Simeone looked to strengthen his midfield options.

But throughout the process, Barcelona remained a serious contender behind the scenes. Now, TEAMtalk understands the Blaugrana have won the race, with a lucrative deal having reached an agreement in principle…

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Man City icon strikes Barcelona agreement

Sources have confirmed that Silva has agreed a two-year contract with Barcelona after receiving approval from head coach Hansi Flick, who views the veteran playmaker as an ideal addition to his squad.

The deal is understood to be worth €8m a year (around £133,000 a week) and worth just shy of £14m over its duration. It’s also reported Barca will hold a one-year option to extend the arrangement if the 107-times capped Portugal playmaker proves a success.

The move represents another victory for Deco, who has long admired Silva and believes his experience, versatility and technical quality can provide valuable depth across multiple midfield and attacking positions.

The transfer could also have significant consequences elsewhere in Barcelona’s squad.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona are prepared to allow Marc Casado to leave to facilitate Silva’s arrival, with the young midfielder attracting major interest from clubs across Europe including Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Monaco.

Casado’s departure would help create the necessary space within Barcelona’s squad structure and financial framework before Silva’s signing can be formally completed.

The deal is not yet expected to be officially announced, but sources indicate Barcelona are now in a strong position to finalise the move once Casado’s future is resolved.

For Atletico Madrid, the development represents another frustration in their increasingly tense relationship with Barcelona.

The two clubs are already locked in discussions regarding Julian Alvarez, with Barca continuing to push for the Argentina international and with the former Man Cty striker making his transfer preference clear.

Now, in a further blow, the Catalan side have now moved ahead of the Rojiblancos in the race for Silva as well.

Should Alvarez also sign, we understand Barca are also open to letting one of their trusted attackers leave, with Arsenal among three Premier League sides keen on a deal for the 114-goal attacker.

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