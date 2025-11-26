Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners to sign Elche’s talented midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City have also made contact with the player’s representatives, teeing up a furious transfer battle in the January window.

The 20-year-old, whose blistering form has lit up Spain’s LaLiga, has a release clause of just £17.5m, which has caught the attention of top English clubs.

Mendoza, a product of Elche’s youth academy, embodies the modern box-to-box dynamo: relentless pressing, pinpoint vision, and a thunderous right foot that has drawn inevitable comparisons to a young Sergio Busquets with the flair of Pedri.

Signed to a modest contract extension last summer amid rising whispers from LaLiga scouts, his breakout campaign – in which he has made nine league appearances and scored one goal – has Elche in the mix for European qualification.

However, with financial pressures mounting on the cash-strapped Franjiverdes, that release clause could prove a bargain-basement steal for Europe’s elite.

Arsenal’s interest feels poetic. Mikel Arteta, ever the architect of a possession-based revolution, views Mendoza as the ideal addition to already very strong midfield, injecting youthful vigor into a midfield dominating the league and pushing the title tilt.

TEAMtalk sources indicate initial talks have been exploratory, with the north Londoners prepared to test Elche’s resolve before Christmas. But the Emirates faithful aren’t the only ones dreaming of Mendoza donning their colours…

FOUR Prem giants in contact to sign LaLiga maestro

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca’s pragmatic rebuild, see Mendoza as a versatile shield for their backline, complementing Moises Caicedo’s tenacity.

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, crave his progressive passing, while Man City – never ones to miss a gem – eye him as a rotational option in Pep Guardiola’s inexhaustible engine room, especially with injury woes lingering.

“It’s a four-horse race,” one source close to the player’s representatives exclusively told TEAMtalk, “Everyone is talking about Arsenal, but we have been contacted by multiple Premier League sides.”

Elche, buoyed by his contributions, are reluctant sellers but pragmatic; the clause exists for a reason.

As agents field calls, the question isn’t if Mendoza leaps to the Premier League, but who’ll foot the bill first.

For a player who’s already showing his ability in one of the world’s best leagues, the bright lights of England looks set to be his next move.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old attacking midfielder Lennart Karl when they face the German giants in the Champions League tonight.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in the teenager, and the clash at the Emirates could be seen as an ‘audition’ over whether they could move for him in the future.

In other news, Chelsea are interested in Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly – keeping an eye on his situation amid his lack of consistent playing time.

Arsenal are not willing to let Lewis-Skelly join Chelsea mid-season but he could be one to watch next summer if he stays out of Arteta’s starting XI.

Fact file: Elche sensation Rodrigo Mendoza

By Samuel Bannister

Mendoza was born in 2005 on the outskirts of the Spanish city of Murcia. At the age of 14, he joined Elche’s academy.

He made his debut for their reserves at the age of 16, playing in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

Mendoza had to wait another 13 months for his first-team debut in a Copa del Rey match, but by the end of the 2022-23 season, it was decided that he should become a member of the first-team squad.

Elche had just suffered relegation from LaLiga, so Mendoza was able to break into their team and make more than 20 appearances in the second tier.

The following season, he helped them win promotion back to the top tier. So far, he has played nine times in LaLiga, scoring his first goal within three games.

A midfielder, Mendoza made his Spain U21 debut in September after previously representing his country from U17 level and up.

Technically, his best traits are his passing and ball-carrying (he ranks in the 93rd percentile of LaLiga midfielders this season for successful take-ons per 90 minutes). At his tender age, he still has the potential to develop in a variety of midfield roles.