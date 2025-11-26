Liverpool’s decision to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025 allowed Bayern Munich to give regular chances to Lennart Karl, according to a German source, and it is good news for Arsenal as the Gunners will be able to watch him in action at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in Champions League action this evening. While the Gunners will take on Bayern at the Emirates Stadium in North London, Liverpool will lock horns with PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Merseyside.

Liverpool are likely to be without Wirtz, who missed open training on Tuesday and has been a huge disappointment since his £116million (€132m, $152.5m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

The 22-year-old Germany international has given only two assists in 15 Premier League and Champions League appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

Bayern wanted to sign Wirtz, but the defending Bundesliga champions decided not to pursue a deal for the youngster because of the finances involved.

The German club’s legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bild in September: “I have to say honestly, in the case of Florian Wirtz, it still hurts, I feel sorry for him. Because I believe the player would have been better off at Bayern than at Liverpool.

“We could have signed [Nick] Woltemade. But I also have to say: Bayern Munich are wise enough not to engage in every kind of financial madness.

“I’ve always said: We want to achieve sporting success, but please, in a serious and financially sound way. We have a top team, this year as well.”

Ahead of Bayern’s trip to North London to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, Bild has sent a reminder of the Bavarian giants’ decision to allow Liverpool to make the transfer ‘madness’ on Wirtz.

The German publication has reported that it was ‘a stroke of luck’ that Bayern missed out on the signing of Wirtz to Liverpool because that has allowed Lennart Karl to shine.

While describing the German teenager as ‘Super-Karl’, Bild noted: ‘The club saved well over €200m (£175.7m, $231.5m) on the Wirtz package and finally helped another huge talent from its own youth academy break through: Seventeen-year-old Lennart Karl, who has played in 14 of 18 games this season.’

Arsenal eye Lennart Karl

Karl started for Bayern in attacking midfield in their 6-2 victory over Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga last weekend.

The Germany Under-21 international, who is also able to play as a winger, scored a goal and provided an assist.

Karl became the youngest player in Bayern’s history – aged just 17 years and 273 days – to score and set up a goal in a single Bundesliga game.

Karl is very likely to line up for Bayern against Arsenal, who are showing interest in the 17-year-old.

CaughtOffSide reported in October that Arsenal scouts watched Karl in action for Bayern against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Bild also reported interest in the 17-year-old from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Karl has been compared to Arsenal and Norway international attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, with the Bayern teenager himself revealing that the former Real Madrid playmaker is his idol.

In April 2025, during an interview with Bayern’s official website, Karl was asked about his footballing role model.

The teenager replied: “Yes, Martin Odegaard. He’s also a left-footer, plays in the playmaker position, has good vision and a good shot.

“He also caught the eye of a big club [Real Madrid] early on and ultimately developed into a world-class player over several loan spells.

“He’s shown that patience and mentality are just as important as talent.

“But I really want to establish myself here at Bayern and one day play for the club in the Champions League.”

ESPN quoted former Bayern youth coach Patrick Kaniuth as saying about Karl on October 27: “Lennart considers Martin Odegaard as a role model, and I really do see parallels.

“But he’s also a bit like Arjen Robben and Michael Olise – players who like to cut inside and finish.”

