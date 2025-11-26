Chelsea are going to monitor Mike Maignan’s contract situation at AC Milan as they assess their long-term goalkeeping plans, TEAMtalk understands, and his potential signing could have big ramifications for two Blues stars.

Enzo Maresca’s side head towards 2026 in a strong position, sitting second in the Premier League and riding high in the Champions League after their dominant 3-0 win over Barcelona.

But sources insist Chelsea have no intention of easing up on recruitment and are continuing to explore opportunities to strengthen the squad.

One area that remains under careful review is the goalkeeper position. There is still a belief within the club that Maignan, 30, would become a serious target if he shows any sign of leaving AC Milan. His current contract is set to expire next summer.

Chelsea tried to sign him in the summer, but ultimately decided against a move as AC Milan’s demands were considered too high.

When that bid failed, the Blues turned back to Robert Sanchez, who has started all 12 of their Premier League games this term, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

The 28-year-old has improved this season, but his spot is still viewed as vulnerable, and TEAMtalk understands the club are still open to signing a new No 1 next year, and that could have an impact on another Chelsea player…

READ MORE 🔥 Real Madrid media react to Estevao stunner for Chelsea vs Barcelona amid ‘growing unease’ as Lamine Yamal comparison made

Chelsea primed to move for AC Milan stalwart

Maignan has been in strong form for Milan this season, and the Italian giants have no desire to lose him and hope to agree a contract extension with him.

TEAMtalk understands that Milan’s contract proposal to Maignan is around €5m (£4.4m / $5.8m) per year, which equates to approximately £85,000 per week.

This is a figure that Chelsea could easily beat if they decide to firm up their interest in the French international.

Still, Maignan’s comfort and happiness in Serie A could yet play a major role in keeping him at San Siro.

It is also expected that promising youngster Mike Penders comes back into the frame for Chelsea at the end of the season, following his loan spell abroad with Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old shot stopper is very highly rated at Stamford Bridge. Penders is also a vital player for Strasbourg, having kept five clean sheets in 12 Ligue 1 appearances so far.

The Blues will be careful not to block Penders’ route to the first team in the future, but the opportunity to sign Maignan, if it arises, may prove too tempting to ignore, and this could leave Maresca with a conundrum over the two players further down the line.

Latest Chelsea news: Arsenal star eyed / £133m Porto raid

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have shortlisted Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, and are keeping an eye on his situation amid his lack of consistent playing time.

Arsenal are not going to be willing to let Lewis-Skelly join Chelsea mid-season but he could be one to watch next summer if he stays out of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing TWO Porto stars: striker Samu Aghehowa, and midfielder Victor Froholdt.

It could cost the Blues around £133m to lure both players from the Portuguese giants in January.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.