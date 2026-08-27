Julian Alvarez reaches decision on joining Arsenal with transfer saga finally over

The Julian Alvarez transfer saga is mercifully over, with both he and Atletico Madrid reaching emphatic decisions that affect Arsenal and Barcelona.

Alvarez’s future has been one of the hottest topics of the summer transfer window, with Atletico Madrid insisting he stays, and both Arsenal and Barcelona installing him as their No 1 striker targets.

Barca launched an official €100m bid much earlier in the window, though the offer was laughed off by Atleti who have always maintained they won’t sell to a fierce domestic rival like Barcelona.

Alvarez, meanwhile, dreams of signing for Barcelona. As such, if Arsenal were to strike a club-to-club agreement with Atletico Madrid, they’d then face an uphill struggle trying to convince the player to sign in north London and not Catalonia.

And over the past few hours, Atletico Madrid released a statement confirming once and for all that they will not sell Alvarez to Barcelona this summer.

The statement read: ‘Unanimous backing from the Board of Directors for the club’s strategy The members of Atlético Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona.

‘The members of the Board of Directors are aware that: Atlético Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs.

‘We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez.

‘Atlético Madrid are convinced that our player will understand the decision and focus on working in the best possible way to help the club achieve its objectives, as he has already done during the two seasons in which he has defended our colours.’

Reacting to that statement, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claimed there’s now only three options in play for Alvarez.

The three outcomes are Alvarez stays at Atleti and knuckles down, he stays at Atleti before being sold to Barca in a future window, or he’s sold to Arsenal.

Romano explained: “The third way is Arsenal football club, because Arsenal remain there, Arsenal remain key.

“Arsenal are working on the Julian Alvarez deal and I maintain my position: Arsenal are ready to pay.

“If tomorrow morning, tonight, tomorrow, whenever it is Julian Alvarez’s camp call Arsenal and say ‘we are ready’, Arsenal will pay what it takes to get the deal done with Atletico Madrid. That’s the feeling of the club.

“Arsenal feel they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, they don’t see any issues, any problem on the club to club.

“Of course, the transfer fee will be expensive and Arsenal will still need to negotiate, it’s not a deal that will be closed in seconds, but there is a feeling at Arsenal that they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

“This depends on Julian. So let’s see what Julian is going to decide.”

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, previously revealed the Gunners are prepared to make Alvarez the most expensive player in British football history.

They’re willing to pay upwards of £120m for the frontman and potentially even as much as £128m, which would see Alvarez surpass Alexander Isak’s record-breaking mark (£125m).

But according to an emphatic update from Cesar Luis Merlo when writing for Tribuna, Alvarez has no intention whatsoever of signing for Arsenal, and that stance will not change in the coming days.

Julian Alvarez won’t sign for Arsenal

As such, this saga appears to be over, with Arsenal and Barcelona both left empty-handed, and Alvarez remaining in limbo as an Atletico Madrid player at least until the January window.

Merlo wrote: ‘Julián Álvarez maintains his stance on his future despite the recent statement from Atlético de Madrid and the interest from Arsenal .

‘This publication has learned that for Julián, “it’s Barcelona or nothing.” His priority is to join the Blaugrana and he hasn’t yet opened the door to any other club.

‘Arsenal continue to pursue Julián, but the player’s stance is not due to any issues with the London club or sporting reasons. It’s a personal and family decision, as the striker doesn’t want to move to England.’

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