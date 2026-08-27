Fabrizio Romano confirms £40m Chelsea signing and ‘final decision’ imminent on another arrival

Chelsea have sealed an agreement to sign a defender for £40m, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on the potential arrival of Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

As it always is, it’s been another frantic summer at Chelsea, and the final few days of the transfer window won’t slow down at Stamford Bridge.

On Thursday afternoon, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, as well as The Athletic confirmed a deal has been agreed for the £40m signing of Honest Ahanor.

He is an 18-year-old centre-back who plays for Atalanta, and the youngster already has two senior caps for Italy to his name despite his tender age.

Chelsea paying £40m for Honest Ahanor

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go!

‘Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorisation to travel.

‘#CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon.’

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The Athletic stated soon after: ‘Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign defender Honest Ahanor.

‘The two clubs have struck a deal for a fee of £40million (€46m) with personal terms in place on a long-term contract.

‘The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel for a medical and complete a move to Stamford Bridge.’

As Romano alluded to, Chelsea will now decide the best course of action for the player, thus suggesting a loan is a very real possibility.

One player Chelsea might sign who definitely won’t be loaned out is Emiliano Martinez.

Final decision coming soon on Emiliano Martinez signing

Aston Villa have signed Zion Suzuki to become their new starting stopper, with Marco Bizot entrenched as the primary back-up.

Villa want rid of Martinez who has been offered to both Chelsea and Tottenham. Spurs have no intention of making a move, but Chelsea are giving serious consideration to signing Martinez and installing him as their new starting goalkeeper to replace the ever-shaky Robert Sanchez.

Martinez has given the green light to signing for Chelsea despite their lack of European football this season. As such, it’s now up to Chelsea to decide whether to push the button on this move.

And on Thursday afternoon, Romano revealed the latest he’s hearing on the matter.

He wrote on X: ‘Chelsea maintain active talks for Emiliano Martínez deal with player’s camp and Aston Villa, understanding if can be a loan move – plus all details on formula.

‘Dibu would be open to joining #CFC as reported, keen on the move. Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow.’

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