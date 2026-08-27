Arsenal TERMINATE star’s contract and Arteta confirms next player to go

Arsenal and Reiss Nelson have mutually agreed to terminate the player’s contract, while Mikel Arteta has confirmed who else is primed to leave the Premier League champions.

Nelson has been on Arsenal’s books since 2008, though in truth, he’s never really made an impression in the first-team.

Now aged 26, and having entered the final year of his deal, the decision has been made to part ways with immediate effect via contract termination.

Of course, that means Arsenal have foregone the chance to collect a transfer fee, though it does remove the player’s wages from the books straight away.

Confirming the news, The Athletic wrote: ‘Reiss Nelson has agreed a deal with Arsenal to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

‘Nelson is attracting interest from clubs in England and overseas but plans to thoroughly assess his options before making a decision on his future. The Athletic reported earlier this month that West Ham United and Arsenal had held talks over a deal for Nelson.

‘The 26-year-old was entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, though it included an option to extend by 12 months.

‘Although Arsenal now miss out on a transfer fee for Nelson, his exit represents a saving on the wage bill and there was an acknowledgement at the north London club that, at 26, he needs to be playing regular football.’

More forwards are due to depart, with Gabriel Martinelli closing in on a roughly €65m / £55.6m switch to Al-Hilal.

At that price, Martinelli will comfortably become Arsenal’s most lucrative sale, easily surpassing the £35m generated when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was sold to Liverpool way back in 2017.

Martinelli’s fellow Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus, looks set to leave town too.

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Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus to part ways

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old is currently not training with the Gunners first-team.

When asked about the striker, Arteta said (in quotes carried by Romano): “It’s something to do with the numbers that we have in the squad.”

In other words, Jesus is not part of the plans at Arsenal and over the coming days, will be moved on.

Napoli are known to be interested in signing Jesus who is valued by Arsenal around the £18m-£20m bracket.

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