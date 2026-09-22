Arsenal teenage superstar Max Dowman could be sent out on loan in January

More than a dozen clubs have already made contact with Arsenal to register their interest in signing teenage sensation Max Dowman on loan, should the Gunners decide to make him available in the New Year, TEAMtalk understands.

Dowman will become eligible to complete a loan move when he turns 17 on December 31, with the January transfer window officially opening for business the following day.

The teenager has already made history at Arsenal, becoming the club’s youngest-ever starter at the age of 15 years and 302 days, and is now a permanent member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad.

He also holds the record as the youngest-ever goalscorer in Premier League history after netting in a 2-0 win over Everton back in March at the age of 16 years and 73 days old.

However, TEAMtalk understands Arteta has been open with Dowman about his immediate prospects and has told the youngster that regular first-team opportunities are likely to be limited in the short term.

With that in mind, Arteta is understood to be open to the possibility of Dowman spending the second half of the season on loan, providing the right opportunity presents itself.

That possibility has sparked huge interest, with more than a dozen clubs already registering an interest in the highly-rated teenager, sources understand.

And we can reveal that the interest stretches across the English football pyramid, with clubs from the Premier League through to League One considering a move for the uber-talented teenager and with one top-flight rival having already made their move…

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Coventry keen on Dowman; three Champ sides interested

Coventry City are among those to have made an enquiry, while a host of Championship clubs have also asked about the Arsenal youngster.

Several of the division’s promotion contenders are understood to be interested, including Burnley, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The prospect of Dowman becoming available has also attracted interest from a familiar face, with former Arsenal starlet Jack Wilshere, now manager of Luton Town, confirming his interest in taking the youngster to Kenilworth Road.

There is also interest from Scotland, with Celtic and Rangers both understood to be keen on the possibility of bringing Dowman north of the border.

Rangers have already been touted as the perfect destination for the 16-year-old by a popular pundit and commentator.

For Arsenal, however, the priority remains ensuring any decision is made with the teenager’s development in mind.

Dowman is regarded as one of the most exciting young players to emerge from the club’s academy and Arteta has already demonstrated his willingness to involve him around the first team.

But with the manager also conscious of the need for Dowman to play regularly at this stage of his development, a temporary move could provide an opportunity to gain consistent senior football.

The fact that Dowman cannot move until after his 17th birthday means clubs will have to wait until January, but the early interest indicates there is already significant competition for his signature should Arsenal give the green light.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal will assess the situation closer to the opening of the window, with the club expected to consider the level of football, coaching environment and playing opportunities available to Dowman before deciding on his destination.

Meanwhile, another talented teenager, Rio Ngumoha, has made his decision on whether to leave Liverpool for a lucrative move to Arsenal.