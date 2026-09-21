Liverpool plot masterclass Brentford raid amid pursuit of Dutch right-back

Liverpool could steal one of Brentford’s biggest assets in a transformative move, according to a Sky Sports journalist, while we can reveal the Reds have also joined the chase for an impressive Dutch right-back.

Brentford have had a brilliant start to the new campaign, as they sit fourth in the Premier League after picking up nine points from their opening five matches. The Bees are ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Brentford have a host of impressive stars after several years of excellent recruitment, including Kevin Schade, Igor Thiago, Michael Kayode and Nathan Collins, but it is actually at director-level where Liverpool might swoop…

Liverpool want Brentford mastermind

Brentford chief Lee Dykes is among the names under consideration to become Liverpool’s new sporting director, as per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

We revealed on Thursday that Dykes is on an eight-strong shortlist at Liverpool, and our reporting has now been backed up.

Liverpool need a new sporting director after Richard Hughes left to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

FSG chiefs are considering giving the job to technical director Julian Ward, though they are ‘also investigating whether to bring someone new in to work alongside him, either as co-sporting director or technical director’.

Dykes could be a superb solution, having helped Brentford to become one of the most effective clubs in the transfer market in recent years.

Frimpong replacement identified

Liverpool see Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as a potential replacement for his Dutch counterpart Jeremie Frimpong, we can reveal.

Our sources state that Andoni Iraola’s side have entered the frame for Read after Everton and Nottingham Forest failed to land him over the summer.

We understand the 20-year-old is a candidate for a January switch to Anfield amid concerns over Frimpong’s long-term viability.

Arsenal and Manchester City could provide Liverpool with competition for Read, who has already managed five assists in the Eredivisie this season.

Mac Allister speaks out

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has once again discussed his desire for a new contract.

Earlier this month, Mac Allister told a press conference that he is ‘very sad’ not to have been offered a new deal, with his current terms due to expire in June 2028.

While on international duty with Argentina, Mac Allister has now added: “There isn’t really a concrete decision yet. The reality is that I still have two years left.

“Yes, at that press conference – since I was being asked a bit about my future – what came out was more about my emotions.

“It wasn’t about judging the club or anything like that, because ultimately, they are the ones running things and making the decisions, and that’s perfectly fine by me.

“But as I said, I’m going to give it my all; I have two years left.

“A lot of things could happen in those two years, and there are plenty of options, so for my part, I’m really enjoying where I am.

“Hopefully, it’ll be for more years, but if it’s just two, that’s perfect.

“And I want to enjoy it – enjoy it with my family – because I have no doubt that this is one of the best clubs in the world.”