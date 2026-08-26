Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Nicolas Jackson in time to face Arsenal in the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands, with the deal set to pave the way for Ollie Watkins to leave the club.

TEAMtalk has long reported that Jackson is Villa’s number one attacking target, with Unai Emery identifying the Senegal international as his preferred option to strengthen his forward line.

We can now reveal that Villa have reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal worth £65million for Jackson, with the remaining formalities expected to be completed imminently. The striker’s personal terms are already understood to have been agreed in principle.

The move will reunite Jackson with Emery, with the pair having previously worked together at Villarreal.

That relationship has proved significant in getting the deal over the line, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Jackson’s positive experience of working under Emery played a major part in his decision to move to Villa Park.

Indeed, Jackson rebuffed late interest from Atletico Madrid as he pushed to make the move to Villa.

There is now a strong expectation that the transfer will be completed in time for Jackson to be available for Villa’s huge clash with Premier League champions Arsenal on Monday.

Villa believe the 25-year-old can provide the focal point Emery has been looking for in attack, with his pace, movement and physicality viewed as a strong fit for the manager’s system.

Villa are also pushing ahead with the deal after being informed by UEFA that its new 45-day regulations may not necessarily impact any potential profit they made from Morgan Rogers’ move to Chelsea earlier this summer.

UEFA introduced guidelines designed to prevent the same two clubs from completing another transfer within a 45-day period being automatically treated as part of the same transaction.

However, Chelsea and Villa have been told that another deal between the clubs during this window would not automatically result in UEFA deeming the two transfers equivalent to a player exchange.

Instead, the clubs can put forward their respective cases to UEFA, who will assess whether the transactions should be considered entirely separate.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa’s insistence that they would have pursued Jackson regardless of Rogers’ move is key to their position. The club also have evidence that they were interested in the Senegal striker before Rogers completed his switch to Chelsea, strengthening their case that the two deals are independent transactions.

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Ollie Watkins exit on at Aston Villa

The arrival of Jackson is expected to coincide with the long-anticipated departure of Ollie Watkins.

TEAMtalk understands that Watkins is expected to finalise his move to Al-Hilal, having pushed for the switch since earlier this month.

Watkins has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League side and has been waiting for the clubs to finalise the remaining details.

His impending departure will bring an end to a hugely successful spell at Villa Park, but Emery has moved quickly to ensure his squad is not left short in attack.

Jackson’s arrival represents a major statement from Villa and provides Emery with a forward he knows well from their time together in Spain.

The manager’s relationship with Jackson has been central to the move, while the player’s decision to turn down Atletico interest underlines his determination to work with Emery again.

With Villa and Chelsea now agreeing a £65million deal and personal terms in principle, Jackson’s move to Villa Park is expected to be completed shortly.