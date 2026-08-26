United have some big names on their radar

Manchester United are said to have two LaLiga stars in their sights, one at left-back, while an alternative in that position could deal double damage to a Premier League rival.

United are continuing to be linked with some interesting players. Some are in positions that are needed at Old Trafford, such as left-back links.

There are other links which could be more tenuous, but for players that have been mentioned before.

Man Utd want two LaLiga stars

Indeed, there are links with a midfielder – despite United having already signed three this summer – that they’re previously wanted, along with a star left-back.

Spanish reporter Pacojo Delgado said: “An intermediary with excellent international connections told me this morning that United is preparing a €30m offer for [Alejandro] Balde and another €50m offer for [Eduardo] Camavinga, to be submitted before the transfer window closes.

“I don’t know what will happen, because it’s something they think about and prepare for, but I prefer to speak out than remain silent in this case.

“With the tax implications, these deals would cost United about the price of diesel right now, but United has the money to do it.”

READ MORE: Man Utd legend makes worrying prediction for Carlos Baleba and £85m signings amid Kobbie Mainoo claim

United could gut Brighton in Ferdi Kadioglu move

United have been heavily linked with Balde of late, but he’s said to have told Barca he wants to stay.

But interest from the Red Devils in Brighton left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has been confirmed, and that move could see the Seagulls gutted, after United already took Carlos Baleba from them.

A report states: ‘Manchester United and Fenerbahçe have both made formal enquiries regarding the availability of Brighton & Hove Albion star Ferdi Kadıoğlu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

‘Reports circulating across Turkish media have recently claimed that Manchester United were closing in on a finalized deal to sign the 26-year-old versatile international before the transfer deadline.

‘However, Turkish-Football understands there is currently no agreement in place between the Red Devils and the Premier League side, with rumors of an imminent move being premature.’

United eyeing German centre-back Finn Jeltsch

Elsewhere, Caught Offside reports United are keeping an eye on German under-21 centre-back Finn Jeltsch.

The highly-rated central defender has earned the admiration of a few European giants, with Bayern Munich joining the Red Devils in their interest.

With United having received positive scouting feedback, they’re considering making official contact with Jeltsch’s side, Stuttgart.

Given the defender is contracted until 2030, his side has a strong negotiating position, and any interested side might have to make a very good offer.

As well as the aforementioned clubs, Jeltsch can also count Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus among his admirers.