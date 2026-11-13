Aston Villa suffer Johan Manzambi injury scare as 79-word statement released

Johan Manzambi has had to return to Aston Villa from international duty with a calf injury

Aston Villa have suffered a scare surrounding Johan Manzambi, with Switzerland releasing a statement after he was ruled out of international duty.

Manzambi has been one of the shining lights of the new-look Villa side this season. The Swiss playmaker, 21, has three goals and four assists to his name between the Premier League and Champions League in his debut campaign so far.

Per FotMob, Manzambi is he highest-rated player at Villa Park this season, averaging a 7.52 rating.

With his importance to the team evident, Villa will be sweating over his injury status, with the midfielder forced out of international duty and back to the club to be assessed.

A statement from Switzerland reads: ‘Johan Manzambi has been ruled out of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Slovenia and Scotland. The midfielder joined the national team camp on Monday with a calf injury. Despite intensive medical treatment and further examinations, his condition has not improved sufficiently, making him unavailable for either game.

‘In agreement with Aston Villa, Manzambi will therefore return to his club on Friday. No further players will be called up. The national team squad now consists of 26 players.’

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Aston Villa injury list

Should Manzambi be unavailable for Villa in their coming games, with Sunderland next up on November 21, he’ll join a few players on the sidelines.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured and Matty Cash suspended, Taylor Harwood-Bellis made his Villa Premier League debut at right-back against Manchester United.

Unai Emery was positive on Wan-Bissaka’s fitness at the time, suggesting he’s likely to be back for the Sunderland game.

Longer-term injuries have been suffered by Matteo Ruggeri and Amadou Onana – the latter hasn’t been seen all season after rupturing his ACL in the World Cup.

The midfielder won’t be back in action potentially all season, while Ruggeri’s hamstring is likely to keep him out for around another month.

Emery has stated the Italian is “progressing well” but still training on his own.

Villa will obviously hope that Manzambi’s injury is one which doesn’t take a long period of rehabilitation.