Transfer truths revealed as Everton linked with shock Kevin De Bruyne move

Everton have been linked with a shock move for Napoli star Kevin de Bruyne, but TEAMtalk understands that the the Manchester City legend is highly unlikely to join the Toffees in January.

The Belgian midfield legend, who joined Napoli on a free transfer over the summer, is not expected to move in the coming transfer window. Sources have been surprised at the links between the 35-year-old and the Merseyside club.

While Everton have been active in assessing January options as they continue their progress under David Moyes, there is little evidence of concrete interest in De Bruyne at this stage.

Those familiar with the situation indicate that any reported enquiries have not advanced beyond speculative discussions, if any true interest existed at all.

At Napoli, the expectation is that De Bruyne will remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona until the end of the campaign at least.

Italian sources suggest the club are content with his contribution and see no immediate reason to entertain any offers.

The midfielder continues to feature regularly for Napoli, making 15 appearances so far and scoring four goals. He has brought valuable experience and quality to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad as they challenge both in the league and in the Champions League, though they have started underwhelmingly in Serie A.

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De Bruyne committed to Napoli challenge amid Everton links

De Bruyne’s move to Italy last summer marked a new chapter and a big coup for Napoli after a trophy-laden spell at Man City that made him a club legend.

Although his age and recent injury history mean he is no longer at the levels he once was, he remains a world class player capable of influencing games from midfield.

Napoli are also understood to value his leadership within the dressing room.

For Everton, the focus remains on targets who can strengthen the squad without the significant financial complications that a deal for De Bruyne would involve.

The club’s recruitment strategy is also looking for players who are younger and can be play a bigger part every week. They would also need to hold re sale value, which a 35-year-old Kevin De Bruyne does not.

Everton’s top priority in January will be to bring in a new striker to compete with Thierno Barry, with Moyes having just one recognised centre-forward in his squad at present.

With sources on both sides indicating little likelihood of movement, the rumour linking De Bruyne with a return to the Premier League via Everton looks set to remain just that.

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