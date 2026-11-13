Forgotten Leeds attacker decides on January exit after Farke fall-out with very obvious move ON

Leeds striker Mateo Joseph has likely played his last game for the club and Daniel Farke

Forgotten Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph looks likely to leave Elland Road in the January transfer window, with the striker’s thoughts on leaving made clear by sources and with a very obvious transfer already in the works.

During Farke’s first two seasons at the club, the German placed a lot of faith in the young striker, handing him regular action as the club managed to secure their way back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

However, after making it clear he wanted to leave, Farke fell out with the player, left him out of his pre-season plans, before he was eventually loaned out to Real Mallorca for the entirety of the 2025/26 season.

Luck, though, was not on Joseph’s side when he suffered a cruel ACL tear, an injury that not only ended his return to Spain but sent him back to the club’s Thorp Arch base for treatment and rehabilitation.

As he nears a return to fitness, Leeds are ready to allow him to leave the club once again – and reports in Spain claim a second stint with Mallorca is now on the cards once again.

Now in Liga Segunda, Mallorca are reported by Futbol deste Mallorca to be closely monitoring the player’s recovery – and have made it known to the player’s representatives that they would like to pick up where they left off.

The report states that Mallorca hopes to sign Joseph on loan for the remainder of the season, though they are not in a position to negotiate a potential permanent deal for the player unless they secure promotion back to the top flight. They currently sit sixth in the table with 12 games played.

Leeds would prefer an obligation to buy if possible, but are prepared to negotiate and understand it would be in all parties’ best interests to get Joseph back playing regular football again.

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Joseph makes Leeds position clear

The striker, now 23, scored two goals and contributed four assists with Mallorca last season before injury curtailed his loan stint.

His contract at Elland Road runs to June 2028, meaning he will likely leave the club for good if not in January, then certainly by summer.

Indeed, the next two transfer windows represents Leeds’ last hope of securing any sort of significant fee for a player they forked out an initial £3m to sign from Espanyol in January 2022 in one of Victor Orta’s final acts as the club’s sporting director.

Now, a move away seems like the only logical solution, with Joseph well down the pecking order under Farke and having little chance of seeing any first-team action under Farke.

We also understand that Joseph himself has made clear his desire to leave, knowing his days with Leeds United are numbered.

With the player feeling his way back to full fitness after such a severe injury, the club, the player and his representatives will be eager to find a solution sooner rather than later.

And that return to Real Mallorca could represent the best option for a player whose young career is now very much at a crossroads.

Joseph will leave Leeds with 10 G/A (six scored, four assists) from 73 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, a Leeds United colossus has admitted he is ‘unhappy’ at his reduced role under Farke this season and with the club reaching a decision on his January sale.

In other news, James Trafford has been told if he’s good enough to oust Jordan Pickford as England’s No.1 by Euro 2028 and with Farke’s influence on his career also coming to light.