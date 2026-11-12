Fulham target January move for mesmerising Real Betis winger, with five G/A this season – Exclusive

Rodrigo Riquelme is gaining significant interest from clubs across Europe as the January transfer window approaches, with Fulham leading several Premier League and Serie A sides in monitoring the 26-year-old Spanish winger, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form under Manuel Pellegrini this season, delivering three goals and two assists from 14 appearances so far, becoming one of the first names on the LaLiga side’s teamsheet.

But whether he remains at the Estadio Benito Villamarín until the end of the season now remains subject to intense and growing interest ahead of the winter window, sources can reveal.

Indeed, we’re informed that Fulham and Coventry City are among those tracking the Real Betis attacker. The West London club are assessing options to strengthen their wide areas, and Riquelme has been identified as a potential fit.

Frank Lampard’s side are also following his progress closely, though the Premier League pair are far from alone.

In Italy, AS Roma, Napoli, Lazio and Como have all been to watch the Madrid-born player.

Some of the Italian clubs are understood to have made preliminary enquiries about a possible move in January, while Bundesliga sides continue to keep a watch on him as well.

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Real Betis name price for Riquelme and take clear stance on sale

Despite the growing interest, Real Betis are under no pressure to sell and are understood to value Riquelme at a minimum of €20million (£17m, $22.5m).

The former Atlético Madrid academy product joined the Andalusian club in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth €8million for 50 per cent of his economic rights, with Atlético retaining the remaining half.

He is contracted until 2030, giving Betis significant leverage in any negotiations and making it more complicated but not impossible.

And in light of that interest, we’re informed that the Spanish club remain calm about his situation and have shown no plans to part with a player who has gradually established himself as a key member of Pellegrini’s XI.

Since arriving at the Benito Villamarín, Riquelme has improved his form compared with his limited opportunities at Atlético.

Capable of playing on either flank, he has contributed goals and assists despite not always starting, and his versatility has caught the eye of scouts across Europe. His overall record at Betis is much stronger than the five goals and seven assists he managed in 75 appearances for his boyhood club.

Any deal would require agreement from both Betis and Atlético, who will both want to benefit with a decent profit from a future sale.

With multiple clubs now monitoring his situation and a substantial asking price in place, Riquelme’s future looks set to be a talking point over the coming weeks as clubs prepare for the winter window.

It is likely to be difficult to move him on in January, and should a move not happen, his future will likely be decided in the summer.

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