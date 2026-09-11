Davies under pressure as Birmingham consider Parker, Dyche appointments – Exclusive

Pressure is mounting on Birmingham City boss Chris Davies, with the club’s next two games potentially crucial to his future, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have won just one of their opening six Championship games despite being among the promotion favourites, leaving Davies under growing scrutiny at St Andrew’s.

We understand intermediaries are already pushing two potential replacements who are ready to return to management, with Scott Parker and Sean Dyche among the names being discussed.

Parker, 45, left Burnley during their difficult Premier League campaign last season but remains one of the most proven Championship managers available.

He has already secured three promotions to the Premier League, guiding Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley into the top flight, and we understand he is looking for the right project before taking his next job.

Birmingham’s ambitions and expectation of reaching the Premier League would certainly tick that box.

Dyche is another experienced manager whose name has been raised with Birmingham intermediaries.

The former Burnley boss also delivered promotion from the Championship before establishing the club in the Premier League and taking them into European competition. He subsequently managed Everton and Nottingham Forest and is now available.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies under pressure

Birmingham’s hierarchy remain fully behind Davies at this stage and he continues to be held in huge regard after guiding the club to the League One title in 2025.

However, we understand there is an acceptance that promotion is the objective this season and the current run of results has increased the pressure on the 40-year-old.

The Blues now face a trip to Derby County before hosting big-spending Middlesbrough immediately ahead of the international break, and sources indicate that the results from those two matches could prove crucial to Davies’ position.

There is no decision to remove him at this stage, but the pressure is increasing and Birmingham need a significant improvement in results if Davies is to remain in charge of their promotion push.

Davies played a major role in Birmingham’s recovery from their relegation to League One, delivering the title in 2025, but the expectation has changed significantly since then.

With the Blues now firmly focused on returning to the Premier League, the upcoming fixtures could go a long way towards determining whether Davies gets the opportunity to lead that challenge.