Scott Parker is firmly in contention to take charge of his former club, West Ham United, this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

As we previously reported earlier this month, West Ham were expected to part company with Nuno Espirito Santo should relegation become a reality, and that scenario has now come to pass, and the Portuguese is fully expected to depart.

West Ham are preparing for a major rebuild following their drop into the Championship, and we understand that Parker is one of the standout candidates now under serious consideration by the club’s hierarchy.

The 45-year-old recently parted ways with Burnley following their own relegation struggles and is currently assessing his next move ahead of the new campaign.

Sources indicate the prospect of returning to West Ham is something Parker would seriously consider, given his strong emotional connection to the club and his desire to continue building his managerial reputation.

We understand that West Ham sporting director Mark Noble is particularly keen on the possibility of reuniting with his former midfield partner at the London Stadium.

Noble and Parker formed an excellent partnership during their time together in East London between 2007 and 2011, and sources suggest there is significant mutual respect between the pair, which could prove influential during any managerial process.

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Why West Ham want Scott Parker as manager – sources

Despite the scale of the rebuild now facing West Ham, those internally recognise that the opportunity to appoint a manager with Parker’s Championship pedigree would represent a major statement.

The former England international has quietly established one of the strongest promotion records in English football over recent years.

Parker has already guided Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley into the Premier League during his managerial career, and we understand that the opportunity to attempt the same feat with West Ham would strongly appeal to him.

Sources close to the situation indicate Parker believes he still has unfinished business at the highest level after difficult Premier League experiences at previous clubs and remains highly motivated to prove himself again.

West Ham’s relegation is expected to trigger significant changes both on and off the pitch, with uncertainty surrounding several senior players and major decisions now required regarding the club’s long-term structure.

However, we understand that there is growing belief internally that appointing a manager capable of immediately competing for promotion will be viewed as the priority.

Parker’s experience in navigating the demands of the Championship, combined with his previous connection to the club, now places him firmly in the frame as West Ham begin planning for life outside the Premier League.

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