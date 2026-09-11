Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Michael Olise to Liverpool

Liverpool are set to fail in their quest to bring Michael Olise to Anfield in 2027, with a reliable German journalist revealing Bayern Munich’s stance on selling the winger in the January transfer window.

Olise was on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield at the end of last season.

No move materialised in the end, with Liverpool eventually splashing £123million to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

While Barcola started on the right wing for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, the France international is better off on the left flank.

There is still a need for Liverpool to eventually sign a specialist right-winger to replace Salah.

There is still interest in Olise from Liverpool, according to journalist Farrell Keeling on CFBayernInsider.

Keeling wrote on Bild journalist Christian Falk’s website on September 4: “It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Andoni Iraola’s men failed to sign a natural right-sided winger.

“Victor Munoz looks well-suited to the position, but the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and new boy Barcola are all naturally predisposed to playing on the left flank.

“There’s an argument to be made that this may not particularly matter, given that Iraola will commit to rotating his options on either side to build familiarity.

“But Liverpool would no doubt be open to the prospect of adding a player of Olise’s calibre if it meant fixing their right side for the foreseeable future.”

Another source also claimed in the summer that Liverpool have an ambitious plan to sign Olise from Bayern under the new part-owners.

DON’T MISS: Andoni Iraola call on Liverpool’s ‘main star’ described as ‘strange’ with THREE pundits noticing HUGE deficiency

Bayern Munich want to keep Michael Olise

Falk has now reported on his website that Bayern have no plans whatsoever to sell Olise to Liverpool or any other club.

The reliable German journalist wrote on his website on September 11: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern would consider selling Michael Olise in January if the right offer came in.

“There is absolutely no chance of selling the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

“Bayern are not a club that normally deals in the winter; they won’t sell any players they need for their season.

“They want to win the Champions League this year.

“So, there’ll be no amount where Bayern could be persuaded into parting ways with Olise early.

“The former Crystal Palace man will play for Bayern Munich for sure this season and there’s no chance to get him.

“Not for Real Madrid, PSG or any Premier League club.

“He will stay put.”

DON’T MISS: Midfielder ‘final decision’ between Liverpool and Man Utd influenced by Bayern Munich winger