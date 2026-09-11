Man Utd react as Lewis Hall signs new Newcastle contract

Manchester United remain interested in bringing Lewis Hall to Old Trafford, despite the left-back signing a new contract with Newcastle United.

Man Utd had made Hall their number one left-back target for the summer transfer window.

Hall himself was keen on a move to Man Utd, but Newcastle refused to sell the England international, who can also operate as a midfielder.

On September 2, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd were keen on a 2027 deal for Hall.

We reported at the time that Newcastle were planning to hand Hall a new contract and extend his stay at St. James’ Park.

On September 8, sources told Bailey that Newcastle have managed to convince Hall to sign a new contract.

On September 11, Newcastle announced on their official website that Hall has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

While this puts an end to Man Utd’s immediate hopes of landing Hall, Bailey has said that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have not completely given up on the prospect of bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Manchester United do maintain an interest in Hall, and sources at Old Trafford confirm that.

“But they also acknowledge that Newcastle getting this new deal over the line means a move in the short term is now off the table.

“That does not mean United’s interest has disappeared.

“They still regard Hall very highly and maintain an interest in him, but Newcastle have made it clear that they are not prepared to entertain that conversation now.

“For United, it is a case of continuing to monitor the situation rather than making an immediate move.”

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Newcastle delighted with Lewis Hall deal

Bailey continued: “Newcastle confirming Lewis Hall’s new deal is massive news.

“We revealed the agreement earlier this week, and it is another clear sign of the progress being made under sporting director Ross Wilson.

“Wilson has really taken a firm grip on Newcastle’s footballing operation this summer.

“From appointing a hugely impressive young head coach in Matthias Jaissle to overseeing a significant overhaul of the first-team squad, he has made some major calls in a very short space of time.

“The departures of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon could easily have created unrest among the supporters.

“These are huge names who played a major role in Newcastle’s recent rise, yet there has been very little of that.

“Instead, Wilson has helped mould a new-look squad around a new manager and there is a real sense of belief building at the club.

“Jaissle is as exciting a young coach as you will find anywhere in European football, and the early signs are that he and Wilson are completely aligned on where Newcastle need to go next.

“That makes Hall’s decision particularly significant.

“Manchester United had a huge interest in him and he had a decision to make about his future, but he has chosen to commit himself to Newcastle.

“For me, that is one of the clearest signs yet that the perception of the club is changing.

“Players are buying into what Wilson and Jaissle are building, and Hall committing his long-term future despite serious interest from Manchester United is a powerful statement about the new belief that is running through Newcastle.”

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