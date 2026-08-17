Bournemouth are facing a battle to keep highly-rated winger Remy Rees-Dottin with a host of clubs monitoring his situation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium, putting a number of clubs on alert over the homegrown talent.

Rees-Dottin came through Bournemouth‘s academy and made his Premier League debut last season, while also becoming a regular member of their matchday squads.

His stock has continued to rise under new head coach Marco Rose, who is understood to be an admirer of the young winger.

Indeed, Rees-Dottin has been involved throughout Bournemouth’s pre-season campaign and has made an impression on his new manager.

TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth are keen to tie the 20-year-old down to a new long-term contract, but there is now significant interest in the player.

A number of Premier League clubs are following his situation closely, while there is particularly strong interest from Germany.

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European clubs targeting Bournemouth talent Rees-Dottin

We can reveal that RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg are among the Bundesliga clubs monitoring Rees-Dottin and considering a move for another promising English talent.

Italian side Atalanta have also been keeping tabs on the winger, while French clubs Lens and Saint-Etienne are among those interested.

Rees-Dottin’s versatility is another major attraction, with the Bournemouth academy graduate capable of playing across the forward line.

The biggest question now is what Bournemouth decide to do.

Rose’s positive impression of the youngster during pre-season could strengthen the club’s determination to keep him, but with just one year remaining on his contract, the pressure to reach an agreement is increasing.