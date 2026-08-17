Man Utd told they’ve made signing of the season as Newcastle blunder gets even worse

One reporter believes Manchester United have made the best signing of any Premier League side so far this summer, while a Newcastle transfer miss now looks even worse.

Man Utd have made six signings so far this summer, though only three can be regraded as moves for the first-team right now – Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

A third midfielder to follow Tielemans and Santos into Old Trafford is wanted, as is a new left-back and striker.

While the final two weeks will obviously bring plenty of arrivals throughout the Premier League, a report from The Athletic has had a crack at naming the signing of the summer so far.

Seven of their top reporters gave their opinions, and according to Nick Miller, the No 1 spot goes to United’s acquisition of Tielemans.

Miller explained: ‘Christos Tzolis has looked lively in pre-season, and [Johan] Manzambi will be proper for Aston Villa once he gets settled, but I reckon Tielemans will prove to be an absolute bargain for Manchester United.’

Tielemans, 29, is vastly experienced in the Premier League and there’ll be no bedding in period at United required.

The Belgian – who cost just £35m because of a release clause – has arguably been one of the league’s finest central midfielders for well over half a decade now.

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Prior to shining at Aston Villa, Tielemans was helping Leicester City qualify for Europe and win the FA Cup.

Interestingly, Miller also mentioned Manzambi who arrived at Villa Park to offset Tielemans’ departure.

Newcastle missing out on Johan Manzambi will sting for years

The Switzerland international, 20, cost Villa a club-record £59.5m when factoring in future add-ons.

Another of The Athletic’s seven reporters also mentioned Manzambi in the best signing section, with Stuart James stating: ‘As it stands, I’m going for Manzambi, the one that got away from Newcastle’s point of view and a player who was a joy to watch at the World Cup.’

As mentioned, Manzambi had been on course to join Newcastle who themselves have experienced great change in central areas this summer.

With Sandro Tonali sold to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes courted by Arsenal at the time, Newcastle agreed a club-to-club deal with Freiburg for the Swiss star’s transfer back on July 9.

That news was broken by our insider, Graeme Bailey, who was keen to stress Newcastle chiefs remained ultra-wary of the move being hijacked.

Their fears stemmed from the fact Newcastle hadn’t yet agreed personal terms with the player, and soon after, Aston Villa swooped in and hijacked the move.

In a summer where Newcastle fans are more concerned with who they’ve sold, the biggest talking point when looking back years from now may be the Swiss ace they missed out on signing.

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