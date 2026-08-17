The Tottenham star has been lined up to head to Germany on loan

Bundesliga side Cologne continue to expect Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore to complete a season-long loan move, with club sources insisting they are unconcerned by the current delay, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old, who made a big impression during a productive spell at Rangers last season, has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga side.

A verbal understanding is also in place with Tottenham for a pure loan without any option or obligation to buy, given the north London club’s admiration for the teenage talent.

Moore’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium runs until 2030, and Spurs have made it clear they have no intention of selling permanently this summer, with high hopes for the attacker’s future.

The hold-up centres on head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has yet to give final approval over a replacement, as Tottenham still look to push through deals for Savinho and Cody Gakpo – with the Liverpool star seemingly edging closer following a fresh update.

Moore has impressed the Italian during pre-season, most notably with a brace in the 3-0 friendly victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Those displays, combined with Spurs’ ongoing search for attacking reinforcements, have prompted De Zerbi to keep the youngster involved a little longer than initially anticipated.

Meanwhile, sources also state a flight to Germany had even been arranged before the manager intervened.

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Cologne still confident of securing Mikey Moore loan

Cologne, however, remain relaxed over the situation. German sources indicate the player is still firmly part of their plans and is expected to arrive in the near future once Spurs finalise their own squad.

The Bundesliga outfit view the temporary acquisition as an ideal opportunity to add a high-potential English talent capable of making an immediate impact.

For Tottenham, the arrangement fits their development strategy.

Moore is not yet deemed ready for regular Premier League minutes, and a campaign of consistent football in Germany is seen as the next step.

Spurs will closely track his progress throughout the loan, assessing how he adapts to the physical and tactical demands of the Bundesliga before deciding his long-term pathway back at the club.

With the transfer window still open, both parties are confident the formalities will be completed soon, allowing Moore to begin his next chapter in Cologne.