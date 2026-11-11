Brentford facing fight to keep £29m-rated star as move to join Liverpool icon ignites

Brentford could face a battle to retain Yehor Yarmolyuk in January, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Turkish side Trabzonspor are the latest side to register their interest in the talented midfielder.

Trabzonspor had an ambitious summer window, having won the race to sign Mohamed Salah after his contract with Liverpool expired.

Salah’s impact in Turkey has been immense, with the 34-year-old notching nine goals in 11 Super Lig appearances so far as Trabzonspor fight to lift the title. They currently sit in second place, three points behind Galatasaray.

But with the title race still very much alive, Trabzonspor are keen to strengthen further this winter, with Brentford maestro Yarmolyuk high on their shortlist.

We understand Trabzonspor are preparing to open formal talks over a potential January move for the 22-year-old Ukrainian international.

Yarmolyuk is now a regular in the Brentford midfield under Keith Andrews, after progressing well following his arrival from Dnipro in 2022.

He has now made 118 first-team appearances for the Bees and was rewarded with a new long-term contract last May. His deal runs until 2031, with the option of a further year.

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Trabzonspor join race for Yegor Yarmolyuk

Trabzonspor and other interested sides view Yarmolyuk as an ideal box-to-box option capable of contributing in attack and defence.

The Turkish side are understood to be ready to offer the midfielder regular starting minutes. They intend to contact Brentford to discuss the possibility of a winter move.

His valuation of around €35million (£29m / $39m) and his desire to move from England to Turkey is the major obstacle to any deal, however.

While Trabzonspor’s interest is the most recent development, Yarmolyuk has previously attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Earlier this year, his representatives confirmed there had been enquiries from sides in England, Italy and Germany, although they stressed he was content at Brentford and focused on cementing his place in the starting eleven.

Brentford are not actively seeking a sale in January. The club have consistently viewed the midfielder as part of their long-term plans, and with more than four years remaining on his contract, there is little pressure to cash in during the winter window.

Any departure would therefore require a substantial offer that meets their valuation, something Trabzonspor may struggle to meet.

Yarmolyuk continues to feature for both club and country, and unless a seriously significant bid arrives he is expected to remain in west London for the remainder of the season.