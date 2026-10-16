Brentford, Sunderland plot move for award-winning Rangers star who has charmed Ibrox faithful

Olwethu Makhanya has barely had time to settle at Rangers, yet TEAMtalk understands the 22-year-old centre-back is already attracting serious attention, with Brentford and Sunderland among the clubs interested.

Signed from Philadelphia Union in the summer for £3million, he has quickly established himself as one of Rangers’ most impressive performers under Derek McInnes.

The four-time capped South African international’s composure on the ball, pace and ability to step into midfield have marked him out as a modern defender.

Those attributes earned him the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for September, during which Rangers kept multiple clean sheets and beat Celtic twice. Scouts from several leagues have taken note.

Brentford and Sunderland both sent representatives to watch Makhanya in person during the recent 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Their presence underlines growing Premier League interest in a player who only arrived in Scotland a few months ago.

However, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month, interest is not limited to England. In Italy, Bologna have been monitoring his progress, while in Spain the attention is particularly notable.

READ NEXT – Arsenal, Liverpool fight to sign jet-heeled £60m-rated Brentford star as Bees reach verdict on January exit

Sevilla in the mix to sign rising Rangers defender

Sevilla are among a number of La Liga clubs keeping close tabs Makhanya.

A top LaLiga scout has told TEAMtalk that Spanish sides believe his profile is ideally suited to the league: athletic enough to cope with the physical demands, yet technically secure and comfortable building from the back.

He stated several clubs in Spain have followed his performances closely since his strong start, viewing him as a potential long-term option who could develop further in a more possession-based environment.

Rangers, however, remain in a strong position. Makhanya signed a four-year contract with the option of an additional year, tying him to the club until 2030.

Sources indicate the club feels no pressure to sell in the short term and would only consider offers that reflect his rapid development. Any significant move is expected to be more realistic next summer, should his form continue.

For now, the priority at Ibrox is retaining a player who has already made a considerable impact and is loved by the fans.

Whether the growing list of admirers eventually tests that resolve remains to be seen, but Makhanya’s early performances have ensured he will stay on the radar of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

READ MORE – Leeds United in attendance to watch Ireland U21 wonderkid as Sunderland target sinks England – Exclusive