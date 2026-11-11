Tottenham ready to stun Arsenal with sensational TRIPLE SWAP offer for Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring an ambitious move to sign Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi and are even prepared to consider offering players in exchange as they look to get ahead of the competition for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

Kroupi is emerging as a major target for clubs across Europe, with Spurs now assessing how they could pull off what would be a major coup by bringing the highly-rated striker to north London.

Kroupi was one of Tottenham’s top targets in the summer, but an injury meant no deal could be completed. He remains a ‘dream option’ for Spurs, who have continued to monitor his situation.

We understand that Tottenham are considering whether a player-exchange proposal could help them secure a deal, with Wilson Odobert one name that has been mentioned as a potential makeweight.

The winger is currently recovering from an ACL injury but is expected to be fit again by January. Young talents Mikey Moore and Luca Williams-Barnett have also been discussed as possible players who could form part of an offer.

Spurs recognise that landing Kroupi could require them to sacrifice a player they would otherwise prefer to keep. They also understand that a straightforward cash offer may not be enough to persuade Bournemouth to do business, if the Cherries are willing to entertain a sale at all.

There is therefore an acceptance that an unusual deal may be needed if Tottenham are to beat the growing competition for the Bournemouth star.

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Tottenham rivalling Arsenal for Kroupi deal

Kroupi’s emergence has made him one of the most sought-after young attacking talents in the game.

The 20-year-old joined Bournemouth from Lorient for around £12million in the summer of 2025. He then broke the record for the most goals in a debut Premier League season by a teenager, with 13.

This season, he’s been limited to cameos off the bench as he continues to regain fitness after a pre-season foot injury, but the prospect of securing a long-term centre-forward has put him firmly on the radar of several elite clubs.

As TEAMtalk revealed in October, Arsenal have also entered the race for the Frenchman as they assess their options for a new front-man heading into 2027.

Manchester United are also in the mix, while Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all registered interest in a player who has just this week received his maiden call-up to the senior France international squad.

However, the key distinction is the timing of any potential move. Not every club tracking the Bournemouth forward is necessarily looking to make a move in January 2027, and that could create an opportunity for Tottenham and Arsenal to go head-to-head in a north London battle for his signature.

Spurs are keen to establish whether there is a route to a deal at that point and believe a player-exchange proposal could give them an opportunity to move ahead of the pack.

Bournemouth fighting to keep Kroupi

The major complication, though, is Bournemouth themselves.

There is no guarantee the Cherries will agree to sell Kroupi, regardless of what is put on the table.

Bournemouth are preparing for the possibility of selling Alex Scott, and that could make them even more reluctant to sanction another significant departure – particularly mid-season.

Kroupi is a player they will be keen to retain, meaning any approach from Tottenham, Arsenal or their other admirers is likely to face a difficult negotiation, if not a complete brick wall.

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