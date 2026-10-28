Como reach decision on selling Nico Paz to Chelsea in January as Xabi Alonso eyes spectacular move

Como have no intention of selling Nico Paz in January, despite growing interest from Chelsea and other Premier League clubs in the Argentine attacking midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old has become central to Cesc Fàbregas’s project at Como, since his arrival at the Italian club from Real Madrid in 2024.

Following a 2025/26 season in which he notched 13 goals and eight assists across all competitions, Como made his signing permanent over the summer for €60million (£50.3m / $66.7m).

Paz has repaid that fee with brilliant performances. His recent Champions League display against Manchester United, where he grabbed two goals and an assist, only reinforced his status as one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe.

Chelsea are understood to have scouted Paz extensively, with Xabi Alonso’s interest in the dynamic attacker well documented.

Man Utd and Arsenal have also been keen, while Real Madrid retain a €80million buy-back option for the summer of 2027.

Sources have even suggested Como could demand €100million-plus from outside suitors.

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Como to block Nico Paz approaches in January

While the interest in Paz is only growing, that is unlikely to produce movement in the January transfer window.

Como view Paz as indispensable to their ambitions, particularly as they compete in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Club sources have repeatedly emphasised that the player is not for sale in the short term, and Fàbregas has made clear the importance of continuity in his attacking setup.

Paz himself has spoken positively about his development in Italy and the trust placed in him.

Real Madrid’s contractual leverage further complicates any early exit. The Spanish club can activate their buy-back clause in a narrow window next July, giving them priority over other interested parties.

Until then, Como are expected to hold firm and protect one of their most valuable assets.

With the January transfer window unlikely, attention will turn to the summer.

By then, Paz will have another half-season of high-level football under his belt, potentially raising his price and profile further. For now, Como’s message is clear: there is no way they will sell the star in January, hands off.

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