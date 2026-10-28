Likely Michael Carrick sack date revealed as Man Utd draw up timeline for decision

Manchester United sources believe Michael Carrick’s continuation as head coach is very much a ‘stay of execution’, with the November international break set to be a significant moment in determining his future at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

We can confirm United had originally outlined the break, which begins on November 9 following their clash with Aston Villa, as the ideal opportunity to assess Carrick’s position.

However, a downturn in performances has brought questions over his future to the forefront earlier than anticipated, with the club now facing a crucial decision over whether to make a change in the dugout.

We understand that United’s senior leadership met at Carrington on Monday to discuss the situation, with sporting director Jason Wilcox leading talks involving chief executive Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also joined the discussions via video link.

The meeting formed part of United’s ongoing assessment of their options, with the club having already carried out due diligence on potential replacements should they decide to bring Carrick’s spell in charge to an end.

Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is understood to be Wilcox’s preferred candidate and is currently the leading option should United make a change.

The club’s decision to retain Carrick for now does not mean their interest in alternatives has diminished, with the hierarchy continuing to weigh up the available options.

Vivell, meanwhile, is understood to be pushing the case for Julian Nagelsmann, while the potential benefits of appointing Antonio Conte have also been recognised within the corridors of power.

READ NEXT – Man Utd: Michael Carrick reaches decision on selecting Bruno Fernandes v Chelsea

Man Utd reluctant to sack Carrick and bring in interim manager

For now, United have opted to stick with Carrick for the upcoming clash against Chelsea and are likely to keep him in charge for the trip to Aston Villa too.

The thinking behind that decision is partly driven by a desire to avoid appointing another interim manager for anything more than a brief spell.

United are keen to avoid another short-term arrangement if possible, making the November international break an attractive opportunity to take stock, make a decision and potentially appoint a permanent successor.

Sources have stressed that the club’s continued backing of Carrick should not be interpreted as a guarantee that he will remain in the job beyond those fixtures.

His position remains under scrutiny, with the international break still viewed as the most likely point for a change if the hierarchy decides to act.

We understand that compensation would not be an obstacle to appointing Howe, should United ultimately decide to pursue their interest in the former Newcastle manager.

While any appointment would need to be considered in the context of the club’s wider plans, the potential cost of securing Howe is not regarded as a reason to abandon the move.

Wilcox has the decisive role in determining the direction United take, with the sporting director continuing to assess the candidates alongside the club’s senior leadership.

Wilcox keen to give Carrick one final chance

One factor behind Carrick being given more time is Wilcox’s own backing of the head coach. The sporting director was a key figure in supporting Carrick’s appointment and would like nothing more than to see him succeed in the role and establish himself as the long-term solution at Old Trafford.

However, that personal support cannot outweigh the demands of the job indefinitely.

We understand that results and performances are now critical to Carrick’s chances of retaining his position, with the recent downturn prompting the hierarchy to bring forward questions that had initially been expected to wait until the November international break.

Wilcox is therefore balancing his desire to see Carrick succeed against the need to ensure United are moving in the right direction.

While the head coach has been given another opportunity to improve matters against Chelsea and Aston Villa, sources suggest the pressure is firmly on him to deliver a response.

Although Carrick has been given more time, sources accept that a change remains the most likely outcome.

The key question is now whether United can see enough improvement over the next two fixtures to alter that view or whether the international break will provide the opportunity to make the move they have been considering.

READ MORE – Man Utd CANCEL planned January signing as INEOS devise new transfer strategy